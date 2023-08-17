Morning Sports Update Rob Gronkowski discussed which NFL coach ‘would have the best chance to get me out of retirement’ The former Patriot also said he believes a team with two effective tight ends "could make the offense unstoppable." Rob Gronkowski playing for the Buccaneers in 2021. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Red Sox lost to the Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday, remaining three games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot.

The Patriots continue joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay prior to the two team’s playing in a preseason game on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Rob Gronkowski on where he would want to play in 2023: Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time from his NFL career following the 2021 season. While rumors have persisted of another possible comeback, the former Patriot has held firm to his decision to step away from the game.

Still, if he were to make yet another comeback, what landing spot would be the most tempting?

Gronkowski was asked about the hypothetical during a recent interview with NFL commentator Kay Adams on her show, “Up and Adams.”

“Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it,” Gronk replied. Granted, he quickly followed up by noting that he doesn’t believe he could make an NFL return at this point.

“I love to pretend that I can still play,” said Gronkowski. “It makes me feel good. But no, I can’t. I’m washed up, but I just like to pretend.”

“He can’t get me out of retirement but he would have the best chance to get me out of retirement,” Gronkowski said of the Giants head coach.

.@RobGronkowski said the one person to get him out of retirement is Brian Daboll 😳



Make the call @Giants!



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tg0OGOqWu0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 16, 2023

When Adams reminded Gronkowski that signing with the Giants would mean pairing with fellow tight end Darren Waller, the 34-year-old agreed that it would be a potent combination.

“I always believed that having two tight ends, it makes the defense have the most difficult time,” Gronkowski explained. “If you have two tight ends, I think that could make the offense unstoppable. And it’s rare if you go back to my days when I had another tight end with me, it just makes the offense prolific, unstoppable, it gives you so many more options in the run game and the pass game and play-action.”

Trivia: Rob Gronkowski ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns by a tight end. Can you name the only two players who rank above him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One played his entire career with one team, retiring after the 2018 season. The other was a 1997 first-round pick out of Cal.

More from Boston.com:

Some wild baseball plays from Wednesday: First, we have Fernando Tatis Jr. stealing home. Former Red Sox announcer Don Orsillo had the call for the Padres, adding some characteristic enthusiasm.

Also, Luke Raley hit an inside-the-park home run for the Rays in a win over the Giants.

On this day: In 1996, Roger Clemens pitched a shutout in a 6-0 Red Sox win over the Angels.

Daily highlight: Red outfielder T.J Friedl covered a lot of ground to even get close to this would-be home run. His acrobatics at the wall (and subsequent catch made it a special play.

TJ Friedl!



You have to be kidding. 😱 pic.twitter.com/x7j3bAXt9S — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2023

Trivia answer: Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez