Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick gave his review of Taylor Swift’s concert at Gillette Stadium Belichick had a humorous response when asked if he's a "Swiftie." Bill Belichick said that he managed to catch some of Taylor Swift's concert in May. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday, completing a weekend sweep of the longtime rivals. New York has now lost eight in a row.

Boston, meanwhile, is three games behind the Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot, and begins a four-game series against the Astros in Houston tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Bill Belichick was impressed with Taylor Swift: Though he said he “doesn’t do concerts” in 2016, it’s been well established that Bill Belichick is a noted music fan.

The longtime Patriots coach has made no secret over the years that he likes classic rock musicians like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Add Taylor Swift to that list of names.

During a Monday morning interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick discussed a range of topics mostly pertaining to the Patriots. But alongside football, he was also asked if he’d managed to catch any concerts this summer.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor,” Belichick acknowledged. The May show he attended at Gillette Stadium coincided with heavy rains, but Swift was undeterred in a show last more than three hours.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said of Swift’s performance. “She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it.”

Belichick was asked a crucial follow-up: Does he considers himself to be a “Swiftie”?

“I don’t know about that,” he replied. “I don’t know what ‘officially’ is. What does that mean, like you have a sweatshirt or something?”

“Well look, I’m definitely on the ‘You [have] to calm down,'” Belichick added, referencing a 2019 Swift song. “That’s pretty good. You’ve got to calm down. There are a lot of times when that’s very appropriate.”

Breaking: Bill Belichick is (unofficially) a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/VoY3r3lyxJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

Trivia: A former Bill Belichick assistant said in a 2021 interview that he used to attend concerts with the legendary coach.

“We went to see The Eagles, Joe Walsh, Ringo Star, Phil Collins,” the ex-assistant said. “Everybody has these serious moments about coaching games and all that type of thing, but we had a little bit of fun every now and then, too.”

Can you name which former Belichick assistant said this?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His jobs both immediately before and after working for Belichick were head coaching roles at the college level (Toledo, Michigan State).

More from Boston.com:

The men’s 100-meter final at the World Championships: U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles won it at the wire.

Spain reigns: For the first time in the history of its women’s team, Spain emerged as World Cup champions on Sunday after Olga Carmona’s goal was enough in a 1-0 win over England.

It was a day of absolute mixed emotions for Carmona, the 23-year-old left back, as she helped her nation reach the peak of world soccer. However after the game, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) revealed that Carmona’s father had died before the final following a long battle with an illness. Carmona was told after the game, sharing a dedication to him on her social media.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me,” she wrote in a social media message. “Rest in peace dad.”

On this day: In 1984, the Red Sox defeated the Royals 11-1. Jim Rice and Tony Armas hit home runs to power the offense, and rookie Roger Clemens struck out 15 in a complete game effort.

Daily highlight: Cameron Charlemagne made a diving catch for the Smithfield, Rhode Island little league team in an eventual win on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Nick Saban