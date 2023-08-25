Morning Sports Update ‘He made me better’: Alex Cora credited Terry Francona, endorsed him for Hall of Fame Cora said Francona is "a Hall of Famer not only as a manager but as a person." Terry Francona managed Alex Cora while with the Red Sox. Now, Cora is endorsing Francona for the Hall of Fame. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Red Sox offense and Brayan Bello’s latest quality start were more than enough in a 17-1 rout of the Astros on Thursday. Tonight, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park to begin a three-game series against the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Patriots conclude the preseason tonight with a matchup against the Titans in Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Alex Cora’s thoughts on Terry Fracona’s impact: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (now with the Guardians) is contemplating retirement from his longtime occupation as a manager in Major League Baseball.

Francona, 64, recently told reporters that while he isn’t ready to make any announcements about his future, he feels “old and beat up.” He already has multiple medical procedures planned (one for a shoulder replacement, two for a hernia) during the upcoming offseason.

If it ends up being his final season as a manager, Francona could walk away as the Guardians’ all-time leader in managerial wins (905, with a .551 winning percentage in 11 seasons with Cleveland). He also notably managed the Red Sox to a pair of World Series wins (2004, 2007) during his earlier tenure in Boston.

Among the people he’s had a positive impact on during his career is current Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who played under Francona in Boston from 2005 through 2008.

Cora, speaking to reporters on Thursday, endorsed Francona for baseball’s highest honor.

“I think the whole balance of health and everything you have to do as a manager comes into play,” Cora said when asked about Francona. “If this is it, shoot, sign me up to the Hall of Fame induction because he’s a Hall of Famer not only as a manager but as a person.”

Francona, with 1,934 career wins as a Major League manager (in stints with Cleveland, Boston, and Philadelphia) ranks 13th all-time. Each manager who ranks above him on the list — as well as Casey Stengel, who sits one place below — is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

For Cora, Francona’s impact extended through his playing career and continues now that he is himself a manager.

“He always says he was tough on me as a player,” Cora said. “I don’t believe so. I think he made me better. He made me realize a lot of things. A lot of guys have influenced me to be the manager I am and Tito is one of them. So we’ll see what happens but if this is it, amazing. He’s been amazing.”

Trivia: Can you name the manager who sits first in all-time MLB wins?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also holds the record for most losses all-time as a manager, given that he led his team for 53 years.

The Sun couldn’t hang on: Alyssa Thomas set a WNBA record with her 24th double-double of the season, but the Liberty were still able to mount an impressive second half comeback to defeat Connecticut, 95-90.

On this day: In 2012, the Red Sox traded Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, and Nick Punto to the Dodgers in one of the greatest salary dumps in baseball history. The allowed Boston general manager Ben Cherington to crawl out from under more than $275 million in salary commitments and turn the page on a failed era.

One year later, Boston went from worst to first and won the World Series. The deal, which had wiped the slate clean, allowed for the construction of a new foundation that would be the source of multiple championships.

Daily highlight: Pablo Reyes made a spectacular play from the outfield grass to get the out at second. Boston starter Brayan Bello was impressed.

Trivia answer: Connie Mack