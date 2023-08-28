Morning Sports Update Here’s the lone Patriot who made ESPN’s list of the top-100 NFL players Unsurprisingly, the team's contribution to the list came from New England's defense. Matthew Judon during the Patriots-Texans preseason game. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Red Sox lost to the Dodgers 7-4 on Sunday. Mookie Betts closed out his notable return to Fenway Park by smashing his 35th home run of the year.

Boston is now 4.5 games back of the Astros and Rangers for the final American League wild-card spot.

Matthew Judon makes ESPN’s list: While it’s far from comprehensive, ESPN’s latest ranking — a list of the best players in the NFL heading into the upcoming season — showcases a potential roster issue for the Patriots.

Several teams had multiple players named (the 49ers led the way with eight), but the Patriots had just one player named.

Pass rusher Matthew Judon was New England’s sole representative, coming in at 96th overall.

“Judon is the team’s best pass-rusher, and has also improved as an edge-setter against the run — a key for any outside linebacker in the Patriots’ system,” wrote ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. “The engine that makes the Patriots’ defense go, teammates also feed off his energy.”

As the list pointed out, Judon’s totals from 2022 were historically impressive. The 31-year-old tallied 15.5 sacks, the most since Andre Tippett’s legendary 1985 season (in which he recorded 16.5).

Only one team — the Cardinals — didn’t have a player represented on the list, though the Patriots’ lack of presence beyond Judon is either indicative of an underrated roster, or a team that could face matchup problems in 2023.

Trivia: There are only seven players in baseball history who have totaled at least 3,000 career hits and 500 career home runs. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are: HA, MC, WM, EM, RP, AP, AR

More from Boston.com:

Simone Biles makes her comeback: Biles made a successful return, winning a record eighth U.S. gymnastics title.

Messi watch: Another day, another outrageous goal from Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored in his official MLS regular season debut after an intricate series of passes. Miami defeated the Red Bulls 2-0.

On this day: In 1913, the Red Sox outlasted Washington Senators ace Walter Johnson to win 1-0 in 11 innings. Johnson, in the midst of a season in which he would go 36-7 with a microscopic 1.14 ERA, finally yielded a walk-off run in the bottom of the 11th. Boston pitcher Ray Collins pitched a complete game shutout to get the win.

Daily highlight: California defeated Curacao 6-5 to win the Little League World Series. How they got there was a dramatic series of events, culminating with a walk-off home run.

Trivia answer: Henry Aaron, Miguel Cabrera, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez