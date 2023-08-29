Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly ‘in trade discussions’ over kicker Nick Folk Folk could be supplanted by rookie Chad Ryland. Nick Folk kicking a field goal against the Texans during a Patriots preseason game. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The Red Sox were thoroughly beaten by the Astros 13-5 on Monday. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve hit for the cycle.

The two teams play again this evening at Fenway Park, with the first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

A possible kicker trade: With NFL teams set to trim rosters to 53 players (the deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET), there is the possibility for a flurry of moves to be made.

This includes potentially trading a kicker, according to a recent report.

Per Diana Russini and Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have discussed a possible trade involving team place kicker Nick Folk.

The Patriots have engaged in trade discussions involving kicker Nick Folk, sources told me and @DMRussini. Folk had been in a camp competition with rookie Chad Ryland. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 29, 2023

Folk, 38, has been in New England off and on since 2019. Over that span, he’s made 108 out of 121 field goal attempts (89.3 percent).

But after Bill Belichick opted to pick Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Folk was put into a training camp competition with the rookie.

While not every Patriots reporter appears ready to anoint Ryland after training camp, Russini provided a few teams who could be looking to acquire Folk: The Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos.

Trivia: Stephen Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri lead the Patriots in all-time field goals. Can you name the kicker who ranks third on that list in franchise history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He is the only player who kicked field goals to have his number retired by the Patriots.

More from Boston.com:

A flashback in time: Here’s Bill Belichick — then the Patriots’ defensive backs coach — teaching future Hall of Famer Ty Law on good technique.

Jose Altuve’s cycle: He became the first visiting player to achieve the feat at Fenway Park since Bengie Molina in 2010.

On this day: In 2000, the Red Sox and then-Devil Rays faced off in a memorable game, with Boston emerging with an 8-0 victory. After Pedro Martinez hit the first batter he faced (Tampa Bay’s Gerald Williams), the centerfielder charged the mound in what became a brawl.

By the end of the night, eight Devil Rays players and coaches had been ejected, but the story was Martinez.

The Boston ace — in the midst of the one of the greatest seasons by a pitcher in recent MLB history — was far from rattled by the fight. On the contrary, he locked in and retired the next 24 batters he faced. Taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Martinez finally surrendered a base hit to former Red Sox catcher John Flaherty. He finished with 13 strikeouts in what was still a vintage performance.

Daily highlight: Alex Verdugo with the diving catch.

Trivia answer: Gino Cappelletti