Morning Sports Update JuJu Smith-Schuster took exception with a report that his ‘knee is a mess’ Smith-Schuster said that his knee "feels great." JuJu Smith-Schuster speaking with reporters during Patriots training camp. AP Photo/Steven Senne

JuJu Smith-Schuster denies report: During a recent NBC Sports Boston segment in which the Patriots’ wide receiver group was being discussed, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer offered a striking assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Signed in the offseason to replace Jakobi Meyers (who left New England to sign with the Raiders), Smith-Schuster is expected to play an important role in the Patriots’ offense in 2023. But according to Breer, he’s an injury risk.

“The underrated story here: JuJu Smith Schuster’s knee is a mess, and that thing could explode at any point,” said Breer. “So, you almost have to keep an extra receiver because of that.”

Could another Patriots trade happen this week? @AlbertBreer & @GregABedard join Felger to discuss pic.twitter.com/GPk0N8D4LW — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 28, 2023

The Patriots eventually decided to keep six receivers, the most since 2019. Still, the decision isn’t necessarily related to Smith-Schuster’s status (especially given the report that Tyquan Thornton is headed to Injured Reserve).

Speaking to Karen Guregian of MassLive, Smith-Schuster vehemently denied Breer’s comment.

“I don’t think my knee is a ticking time bomb,” Smith-Schuster told Guregian. “If anything, it’s something that’s getting stronger every day.”

The issue regarding Smith-Schuster’s knee injury dates back to the 2023 AFC Championship game (when he was still a member of the Chiefs). The 26-year-old receiver exited the eventual win over the Bengals, but — despite only limited participation in ensuing practices — did feature in Super Bowl LVII (hauling in seven receptions for 53 yards).

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Smith-Schuster said that a combination of surgery and a trip to Japan forced him to rest for a period, but that he’s returned over the summer and hasn’t been held back.

“From the clean up surgery, and traveling to Japan after the Super Bowl, I needed some time,” Smith-Schuster explained. “There was some swelling after a six-hour flight, but it’s good now. It feels great. I haven’t missed practice since [the start of training camp].”

New England apparently concurred, having signed him to a three-year contract in March with a reported $16 million in guaranteed money.

Along with DeVante Parker, Smith-Schuster is seen as a starting wide receiver heading into the Week 1 opener against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

Trivia: The University of Southern California, where JuJu Smith-Schuster played in college, has produced five No. 1 overall NFL draft picks in its history. One of them was a wide receiver. Can you name him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was part of a team that won Super Bowl XXXVII, though it was not with the team that originally drafted him.

Scores and schedule: The Red Sox lost to the Astros 7-4. Houston completed the sweep to keep Boston 6.5 games behind the final wild-card spot.

Elsewhere, the Revolution defeated the Red Bulls 1-0 at Gillette Stadium. New England remains undefeated at home in MLS league matches in 2023, and stays second in the Eastern Conference standings.

A new record: Nebraska volleyball played in front of 92,003 fans in a 3-0 win over Omaha on Wednesday. It set a new world record attendance mark for a women’s sporting event.

Rob Gronkowski was impressed: The former Patriots tight end took in a match at the U.S. Open and appeared to be happy with the proceedings.

On this day: In 1990, the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 7-3, but the real story was Boston’s decision to trade for relief pitcher Larry Anderson.

Though the 37-year-old Anderson would pitch well down the stretch (posting a 1.23 ERA), he blew the save in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Athletics.

And more importantly, the Red Sox would come to regret the player that was traded in exchange for Anderson: Future Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell.

Daily highlight: A wild sequence from Adrian Mannarino — that included a fantastic between-the-legs shot — culminated with a satisfying forehand winner for the Frenchman. He want to win the match and advance at the U.S. Open.

Trivia answer: Keyshawn Johnson