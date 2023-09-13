Morning Sports Update Here’s what Alex Cora said about Kenley Jansen’s unexpectedly quick 9th inning exit “They’re checking on him. So we’ll see where we’re at with him." Kenley Jansen pitching for the Red Sox in August. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The reason for Kenley Jansen’s quick exit: During the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Yankees, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was brought on to pitch the ninth inning.

Yet after throwing only 13 pitches and recording no outs, he was removed from the game after a discussion with pitching coach Dave Bush and a visit from a team trainer.

Asked about Jansen’s status after the game, Boston manager Alex Cora said it was due to symptoms of fatigue.

“He was a little bit dizzy,” Cora told reporters. “They’re checking on him. So we’ll see where we’re at with him.”

Jansen, the 35-year-old All-Star closer, has recorded 29 saves so far in 2023, posting a 3.63 ERA.

The Red Sox once again face the Yankees this evening at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Trivia: Kenley Jansen led the National League with 41 saves a year ago with Atlanta. What other former Brave led the league (or tied for the lead) in saves each season from 2011 through 2014?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the closer for the most recent World Series win by the Red Sox.

Scores and schedules:

The Red Sox were swept by the Yankees in Tuesday’s doubleheader, losing 3-2 and 4-1. Boston is now tied with New York for last place in the American League East.

One highlight: Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela’s first MLB home run.

CEDDANNE RAFAELA'S FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOMER WAS AN ABSOLUTE BOMB! pic.twitter.com/CAD5B1Zkol — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2023

This Saturday, the Revolution — currently embroiled in off-the-field drama — will be in Colorado to face the Rapids at 9:30 p.m.

And the Patriots will be back this weekend, playing the Dolphins at home on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.

Soundbites from Sunday: Some of the mic’d up moments from the sidelines.

Tough night for Packers fans: A local promotion didn’t go as planned for fans who expected the Jets to lose after Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury.

On this day: In 1946, the Red Sox beat Cleveland 1-0 thanks to the only inside-the-park home run of Ted Williams’s career. The win clinched the American League pennant for Boston, though the World Series would prove a bridge too far in seven games against the Cardinals.

Daily highlight: Athletics starter J.P. Sears made a fantastic over-the-head grab and throw during Oakland’s 6-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Craig Kimbrel