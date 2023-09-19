Morning Sports Update Jason McCourty explained why he’s surprised by the 0-2 Patriots "Back-to-back weeks, they were inches away from continuing to keep a drive going to be able to try to win the game." The Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jason McCourty’s reaction to the Patriots: Through two weeks, the Patriots are one of nine teams to be winless in the NFL.

New England, sitting at 0-2 after losing 24-17 to the Dolphins on Sunday, were recently identified as the “most shocking” example of a winless team, according to former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty.

Speaking during a “Good Morning Football” segment, McCourty provided some context for his pick.

“It’s not so much about what you thought they were going to be before the season or you thought they were going to the Super Bowl,” he explained. “It was more about how they’re losing games.”

As McCourty noted, the Patriots lost two games that came down to the final minute.

“Back-to-back weeks, they were inches away from continuing to keep a drive going to be able to try to win the game,” he said.

In both games, McCourty recounted how pivotal fourth down calls — both of which were initially ruled in the Patriots’ favor, only to be reversed — ended potential comebacks.

“They were awarded the first down, but upon further review [they] were short,” McCourty said of Cole Strange’s desperate lunge after being lateraled the ball on Sunday. “Here was Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They [were] awarded the first down. You’re rolling, first and 10. We take another look, you’re short.”

The reference to Kayshon Boutte’s attempted first down catch (which was ruled to be out of bounds) was another indicator of McCourty’s point: Bill Belichick’s team is a shocking 0-2 simply because they were close to not only being 1-1 but possibly even 2-0 had things gone even slightly differently.

“Now they sit at 0-2 with two games that if those plays are done and they pick up the first down, who knows where they stand.”

The Patriots continue in Week 3 with a road matchup against the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trivia: Jason McCourty was once an unfortunate member of a team that went winless in an NFL season. The 2017 Browns finished the year 0-16. Who was Cleveland’s quarterback for a majority of the year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

Scores and schedule:

The Red Sox defeated the Rangers 4-2 on Monday, ending a four-game losing streak.

Boston will play Texas again this evening at 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Connecticut Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the opening round best-of-five playoff series at 8 p.m. The two teams are currently tied at 1-1.

More from Boston.com:

Here’s who the Boston PWHL team selected in the expansion draft: The local team, which will begin playing in January along with five other PWHL franchises, picked Northeastern’s Alina Müller third overall.

The full pick list:

Round 1, Pick 3 : Alina Müller, Forward

: Alina Müller, Forward Round 2, Pick 10 : Sophie Jaques, Defender

: Sophie Jaques, Defender Round 3, Pick 15 : Jamie Lee Rattray, Forward

: Jamie Lee Rattray, Forward Round 4, Pick 22 : Loren Gabel, Forward

: Loren Gabel, Forward Round 5, Pick 27 : Hannah Brandt, Defender

: Hannah Brandt, Defender Round 6, Pick 34 : Jessica DiGirolamo, Defender

: Jessica DiGirolamo, Defender Round 7, Pick 39 : Theresa Schafzahl, Forward

: Theresa Schafzahl, Forward Round 8, Pick 46 : Emily Brown, Defender

: Emily Brown, Defender Round 9, Pick 51 : Taylor Girard, Forward

: Taylor Girard, Forward Round 10, Pick 58 : Emma Söderberg, Goalie

: Emma Söderberg, Goalie Round 11, Pick 63 : Sophie Shirley, Forward

: Sophie Shirley, Forward Round 12, Pick 70 : Shiann Darkangelo, Forward

: Shiann Darkangelo, Forward Round 13, Pick 75 : Emma Buckles, Defender

: Emma Buckles, Defender Round 14, Pick 82 : Tatum Skaggs, Forward

: Tatum Skaggs, Forward Round 15, Pick 87: Jess Healey, Defender

On this day: In 1999, the Patriots rallied from a 28-7 deficit against Peyton Manning and the Colts to pull off a 31-28 win. Adam Vinatieri’s 26-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining clinched a nice win for Drew Bledsoe, who threw for 299 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Daily highlight: The Steelers-Browns Monday night matchup got off to a flying start when Alex Highsmith eventually ended up with the interception, running it back for a quick score.

Trivia answer: DeShone Kizer