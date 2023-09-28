Morning Sports Update Celtics reportedly ‘expected to explore’ potential Jrue Holiday trade Holiday, traded just days after he said he considered himself a "Buck for life," could be on the Celtics' radar. Jrue Holiday during Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, April 22, 2023. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Celtics and Jrue Holiday: One of the many subplots that resulted from Wednesday’s blockbuster three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks was the outcome from the perspective of former Milwaukee point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday, 33, helped the Bucks win a championship in 2021, and said just days before the trade that he considered himself a “Buck for life.”

“I don’t want to play for any other team,” he told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “I think we have a chance to continue to do great things as the Bucks team and organization so I want to be in Milwaukee.”

Very quickly, Holiday’s circumstances changed when he was included with seven other players (along with multiple draft picks) in the high-level trade.

But, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted, “The Blazers are expected to engage contending teams on trade talks to move Holiday.”

With that, the trade rumors began. Later on Wednesday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that the Celtics were “expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday.”

Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 28, 2023

As for a prospective trade, the Globe’s Gary Washburn theorized what it might look like.

“The Celtics could package Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford and multiple first-round picks for the rights to Holiday,” wrote Washburn, “who would assume point-guard duties and send Derrick White back to his shooting guard position.”

“It all depends on the Trail Blazers,” he concluded, adding that Brad Stevens had recently said he was happy with the team’s current roster heading into the new season.

The Celtics open training camp on Tuesday.

Trivia: Jrue Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Who went first overall that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Oklahoma.

Scores and schedule:

The Red Sox lost the team’s final home game of the year to the Rays on Wednesday, 5-0. Today, the Red Sox begin a four-game season finale series against the Orioles at 6:35 p.m. in Baltimore.

Tomorrow, the Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinal. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with the series even at 1-1.

More on the Lillard trade: Wojnarowski gave some background on the blockbuster NBA trade in which the Trail Blazers sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Suns.

On this day: In 1960, the Red Sox beat the Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off, though that was certainly not the story.

Playing in the final game of his Hall of Fame career, Ted Williams hit a home run in his final at-bat. Coming in the bottom of the eighth, Williams uncharacteristically missed on a 1-0 fastball.

Knowing he would get it again, the 41-year-old timed his swing to perfection. Williams connected on his 521st career home run, coming 21 years, five months, and five days removed from his first in April, 1939.

He ran around the bases, as John Updike wrote, “hurriedly, unsmiling, head down, as if our praise were a storm of rain to get out of.”

Though the Fenway Faithful cheered for him to tip his cap, or return for a curtain call, Williams did neither.

“Gods,” Updike wrote, “do not answer letters.”

Daily highlight: An absolutely perfect hit from Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (here’s the TV angle). His goal gave the home side the lead in Wednesday’s English League Cup match against Leicester City. Liverpool went on to win 3-1, with Diogo Jota adding another highlight-worthy finish.

Trivia answer: Blake Griffin