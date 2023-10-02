Morning Sports Update Rex Ryan didn’t hold back in his criticism of Mac Jones following Patriots’ lopsided loss vs. Cowboys "When he has to make plays, he can’t make them, and that’s a simple fact." Mac Jones after getting benched during the Patriots' loss to the Cowboys. He came under criticism on Monday from ESPN analyst Rex Ryan. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Rex Ryan sounds off on Mac Jones: A day after getting benched in the Patriots’ 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mac Jones was unsurprisingly called out by one of his frequent critics: Rex Ryan.

Ryan, the former Bills and Jets coach, now an ESPN analyst, gave a blunt overview of New England’s quarterback.

“Are you referring to peashooter Jones?” Ryan joked during a “Get Up!” segment on Monday morning, calling back to a nickname he gave Jones in 2021. “Here’s the thing: The guy doesn’t have a whole lot of arm-talent. I’ve said it from [the] jump, maybe the weakest arm for all starting quarterbacks in the league.

“Give me a guy that has a worst arm than this cat?” Ryan said, referencing Jones. “It doesn’t happen. He doesn’t have the power to throw it outside the numbers or vertically. Why do they throw all those screens? I love his completion percentage. Yeah, he’s throwing screens and hitches and things like that. When he has to make plays, he can’t make them, and that’s a simple fact.

Ryan, who added one qualifier (that Jones, in his opinion, remains the Patriots’ best option at quarterback), had a simple conclusion after the Week 4 defeat.

“I don’t hate,” he said. “I’d have to defend against everybody. I would love to defend against this guy. Are you kidding me? Like, this guy can’t throw.”

Trivia: Rex Ryan’s last win against Bill Belichick’s Patriots came as coach of the Bills on Oct. 2 in 2016. Who was quarterback for Buffalo in the 16-0 win that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was originally drafted by the Ravens in 2011, is currently a backup for the Giants.

Scores and schedule:

The Patriots were crushed by the Cowboys 38-3 on Sunday, the worst loss of the Bill Belichick era. Mac Jones was pulled in the third quarter as New England dropped to 1-3.

The Red Sox won the 2023 season finale to the Orioles, 6-1. Boston closed out the year in last place of the American League East with a 78-84 record.

Elsewhere, the New York Liberty defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to win the WNBA Semifinal after Sunday’s 87-84 win in Game 4.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Monday press conference: The Patriots’ coach admitted that the coaching staff would “talk about” backup quarterback Bailey Zappe potentially getting more first team reps in practice.

Mascot down: French club FC Nantes’ mascot had to be carried off the field after a crushing tackle from local rivals Rennes’ mascot during a Ligue 1 game on Sunday. Rennes emerged victorious, 3-1.

😱 Le Canari est à terre ce soir sur un placage incroyable ! #SRFCFCN pic.twitter.com/mGfIw27uBV — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) October 1, 2023

On this day: In 1994, the Patriots rallied from a 10-0 first half deficit to defeat the Packers 17-16. Kicker Matt Bahr nailed a 33-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, giving New England an impressive win.

Wide receiver Vincent Brisby caught two touchdown passes and the Patriots’ defense was able to collect a pair of interceptions from Brett Favre to improve to 3-2.

Daily highlight: Revolution II, New England’s developmental team, advanced to the conference final of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs with a 3-2 win over Philadelphia Union II on Sunday night. Talented 18-year-old New England midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic scored two goals, including a nicely curled shot to the back post.

GOLAZO! 💥



Esmir Bajraktarevic launches a rocket from inside the box for ✌️. @NERevolution2 pic.twitter.com/KYOXL6y2YR — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) October 2, 2023

Trivia answer: Tyrod Taylor