Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly reacquiring cornerback J.C. Jackson in trade with Chargers Jackson left New England as a free agent following the 2021 season. J.C. Jackson playing for the Chargers earlier in 2023. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

J.C. Jackson reportedly heading back to the Patriots: With depth at cornerback a major concern — especially after the recent injury to rookie Christian Gonzalez — the Patriots appear to have taken a major step in addressing the problem.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed to trade for Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson. Per the reported terms of the deal, the two teams will swap sixth and seventh-round draft picks in 2025.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading for #Chargers CB JC Jackson. A reunion! The compensation is a swap of late-round picks. Back where he started. pic.twitter.com/7h0A7iJcJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Jackson, 27, began his NFL career in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He quickly established himself as a starter and talented member of the team’s secondary. In four seasons, he totaled 25 interceptions (leading the NFL in 2020 with nine).

After the 2021 season, Jackson left the Patriots as a free agent, signing a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. His time with the Chargers has been hampered by injuries, which limited his 2022 season to just five games.

In 2023, he was a healthy scratch by Los Angeles in Week 3.

Still, his reported return to New England comes at an important moment. Gonzalez is out for the season, according to Rapoport, leaving the 1-3 Patriots short of starting-level talent at cornerback. If Jackson can find his old form, it might be a major boost for Bill Belichick’s team.

Scores and schedule:

Tonight, the Revolution host Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. New England, having already clinched a playoff spot, is attempting to extend its 15-game home unbeaten run in 2023.

Tomorrow, the Bruins travel to play the Rangerts for the team’s final preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Boston begins the regular season on Oct. 11 at TD Garden against Chicago.

On Sunday, the Patriots will face the Saints at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

ESPN analysts on the impactful offseason from both the Bucks and Celtics:

On this day: In 1975, the Red Sox defeated the Athletics 7-1 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Boston was paced by a complete game gem from starter Luis Tiant, who allowed one unearned run and struck out eight.

Daily highlight: Portuguese winger Bruma scored a stunning curler for Braga in a 3-2 win over Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

You can't hit them much better than that! 😮 pic.twitter.com/9UNGnxQHEM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023