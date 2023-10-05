Morning Sports Update ‘That was bad football’: Julian Edelman’s thoughts on Mac Jones, Patriots struggles "He's still having rookie-type throws." Mac Jones during the Patriots-Jets game earlier in the 2023 season. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Julian Edelman’s take on Mac Jones: Following the Patriots’ lopsided 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, former New England receiver Julian Edelman had some blunt thoughts on the play of Mac Jones.

During a recent episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Edelman sounded off.

“Ultimately this comes down to Mac Jones,” he said. “You can put a lot of it on the offensive line because he doesn’t have time, but you can’t go out and do what he did. That was bad football.”

Edelman noted that Jones got away with one bad decision to throw back across the field before attempting it again (with the result being a Cowboys interception returned for a touchdown).

“The Patriots aren’t designed to play from behind,” he explained. “They just can’t do it. Their whole mantra is, ‘Alright, let’s keep the game close, let’s take care of the football, let’s convert on third down, let’s convert in the red area.

“Where’s our run game?” Edelman asked of New England’s offense. “We have to get the run game going. There are a lot of things that have to dial up to get better.”

Looking at the bigger picture, the former Patriots receiver questioned Jones’s growth in his three years with the team.

“Right now, Mac hasn’t been developing at the rate that they want,” Edelman said. “He’s still having rookie-type throws.”

New England, now 1-3, ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

“They’re not playing they way they should be playing to win football games,” Edelman concluded, “and ultimately it comes down to the quarterback.”

Trivia: Julian Edelman was one of the most successful wide receivers to come out of the 2009 NFL Draft, despite being a seventh-round pick. But which wide receiver had the most career receiving yards from that class?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round that year, and also went on to play for the Dolphins, Ravens, and Eagles.

Scores and schedule:

The Revolution lost to the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday. New England, with a playoff berth already clinched, will be back in action on Saturday against Orlando City at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots, meanwhile, continue to prepare for a home game against the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m.

And tonight, the Bruins face the Rangers in a final preseason tuneup at Madison Square Garden (puck drops at 7:30 p.m.) Boston begins the regular season on Oct. 11 at TD Garden against Chicago.

Tomas Chancalay is the real deal: The 24-year-old Argentine wasn’t able to will the Revolution to a win on Wednesday, but looks primed for when the playoffs start in a few weeks.

Starting off the second half right. 😤



Tomas Chancalay ties up the match for #NERevs in the 48th minute. pic.twitter.com/SecIi2s7PK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 5, 2023

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox defeated the Angels 6-3 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series thanks to an iconic Manny Ramirez walk-off home run hit against Francisco Rodriguez. Boston went on to complete the sweep in Game 3, and eventually win the World Series.

Daily highlight: Harvard women’s soccer defeated Dartmouth 3-0 on Wednesday. Jasmine Leshnick opened the scoring with a fantastic bicycle kick.

Trivia answer: Mike Wallace