Morning Sports Update Savannah Bananas will play a game at Fenway Park in 2024 "Banana Ball" will make its Boston debut on June 8, 2024. The Savannah Bananas, known for their entertaining brand of baseball, will play at Fenway Park in 2024. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Savannah Bananas coming to Fenway Park in 2024: One of the most unique and entertaining baseball teams in the country will be visiting Fenway Park for the first time next summer.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition team known for their fan-focused brand of impressive, flashy, and often humorous baseball, announced on Thursday that the home of the Red Sox is included on its 2024 schedule. The game is scheduled for June 8 as part of the “2024 Banana Ball World Tour.”

Tickets for the game will be drawn lottery-style. Fans interested in getting tickets can sign up for the lottery list before Dec. 1 to be included in the draw (which the team says will be conducted “about 2 months before the event.”)

Advertisement:

Banana Ball had a successful run in its game held in Brockton in August, part of the team’s 33-city tour in 2023. Both Johnny Damon and Doug Flutie made cameos in between the regular over-the-top proceedings (which regularly include choreographed dancing, singing, and circus-like feats of baseball skill.

Scores and schedule:

Tomorrow, the Revolution will be on the road in a matchup against Orlando City at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots will host the Saints at 1 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Celtics open the preseason at TD Garden against the 76ers at 6 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s preview of Patriots-Saints:

On this day: In 2003, the Red Sox completed a 2-0 series comeback against the Athletics, winning Game 5 in Oakland 4-3 to advance to the ALCS.

Daily highlight: The Bears got a win on Thursday thanks in large part to D.J. Moore’s big night (230 receiving yards and three touchdowns), including this highlight-worthy grab.

DJ Moore again! What a game so far for the Bears WR1. #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/0aN6jYcswa — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023