Morning Sports Update Chris Russo ranted about NFL scheduling Patriots-Broncos as a primetime matchup "I've got Belichick against Sean Payton, two Grinches if there ever were two of them," Russo said of the New England-Denver matchup slated for Christmas Eve. The Patriots are set to face the Broncos on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, in a primetime matchup. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Chris Russo is not enthused about the Patriots’ Christmas Eve matchup: With the Patriots out to a 1-4 start — and sporting an offense that currently ranks last in the NFL in points scored — it’s probably not a surprise that analysts aren’t excited about the team being scheduled to appear in a primetime matchup.

Yet that’s exactly what’s set to occur on Christmas Eve later in the season, as sports personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo recognized in a recent radio segment.

Speaking during his “Mad Dog Sports Radio” show on Sirius XM, Russo couldn’t hold back his complaints as he examined the schedule. Previewing the upcoming slate of opponents for the 1-4 Broncos — a team that currently ranks last in the NFL in points allowed — Russo eventually reached the Dec. 24 game.

“They’re on against the Patriots on Christmas Eve,” he said with customary gusto. “Oh my God. I’ll go to church for a change.”

Russo reread the schedule to make sure it was right.

“They didn’t do that, did they? Please. They could not have put Denver on Christmas Eve as a stand-alone game,” he observed.

Russo acknowledged that contemplating sports wagering on a game between two of the league’s worst teams so far in 2023 was not an ideal holiday present.

“So that’s my Christmas Eve, when I want to bet and think about everything that is anti-Christ, I’ve got Denver hosting New England,” he joked.

“You must be kidding me. I’ve got to sit there and I’ve got to keep myself rearing to go for putting presents under the dopey tree, and I’ve got Belichick against Sean Payton, two Grinches if there ever were two of them.”

The Week 16 matchup is currently set for a primetime kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

“The kids will be bored stiff, and I’ll have to bet New England at Denver to keep me into it. That’s a rough day,” Russo sarcastically concluded.

My Christmas Eve was just ruined! I can't believe I'm stuck with @pats @Broncos! Maybe I just go to mass. pic.twitter.com/Xw7FdKPQk5 — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 10, 2023

Scores and schedule:

Tonight, the Bruins open the regular season at home against Chicago. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the team’s hype video, released earlier on Wednesday:

Also tonight, the Celtics face the 76ers in a preseason game tipping off at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia. Boston begins the regular season on Oct. 25 against the Knicks in New York.

More from Boston.com:

Nathan Eovaldi’s gem: After guiding the Rangers to a Game 3 win (to complete the American League Division Series sweep over the Orioles), Nathan Eovaldi received a curtain call from Texas fans. He finished the night with seven strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just one run.

On this day: In 1999, the Red Sox defeated Cleveland 12-8 in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS, completing a comeback from an 0-2 hole.

Troy O’Leary hit two home runs and drove in seven RBIs. Pedro Martinez came out of the bullpen, and despite not being 100-percent, pitched six no-hit innings of relief to help put Boston in the American League Championship Series.

Daily highlight: Paulo Banchero looks primed for the NBA regular season to get underway, coasting past defenders before an emphatic dunk in Orlando’s preseason game on Tuesday.

