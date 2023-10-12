Morning Sports Update Connor Bedard commented on playing against ‘slippery’ Brad Marchand Bedard, who scored his first NHL goal, called the TD Garden atmosphere a "pretty, pretty cool place." NHL rookie Connor Bedard facing the Bruins on Oct. 11. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Connor Bedard’s reaction to Brad Marchand: In just his second NHL game, Connor Bedard — the number one overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft — may have gotten his “welcome to the NHL moment” going up against Brad Marchand.

Facing the Bruins in TD Garden, Chicago’s Bedard showed his resilience, but only after he took a penalty while trying to defend the 35-year-old Bruins winger. And in another sequence, Marchand pulled the rookie into the Boston bench.

Still, the 18-year-old Bedard didn’t seem to think it was a notable moment in his young career when asked about battling Marchand.

“No, I don’t think so,” Bedard said after the game, according to MassLive’s Lauren Campbell. “It was a pretty brief moment. Obviously, I took a penalty out of it.

Advertisement:

“That’s what makes him so good is how slippery he is, and obviously, I kind of tripped him, I guess,” Bedard acknowledged. “But I don’t know. It’s just part of the game and I don’t know if that was kind of the moment I would say it was the ‘welcome to the NHL.'”

Though Chicago lost to the Bruins, Bedard managed to tally his first career NHL goal in the process.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

“It was definitely a relief,” he admitted. “I mean, something you dream of your whole life. And to have it happen, like I was saying before, in this building and it’s a pretty, pretty cool place. Another ‘Original Six’ team to get it [against]. It was a cool moment for sure.”

Trivia: Who was the most recent player the Bruins picked number one overall in an NHL Draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It happened in 1997.

Scores and schedule:

The Bruins got off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Chicago in the 2023-2024 opener on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak scored twice (including one that was assisted by newly-returned Milan Lucic) and Trent Frederic also added a goal.

Advertisement:

On Saturday, the Revolution will be away to play Nashville SC at 8:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will play the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

A moment from opening night: Number Four connected with a young Bruins fan.

The stare-down game: After Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia mocked Bryce Harper following his failed base-running gamble in Game 2 of the NLDS, Harper came back with two home runs in a 10-2 Phillies win in Game 3. He stared down Arcia as he rounded the bases each time.

“It’s just a game. It’s fun,” Harper said in a TBS interview afterward. “Everybody played a really good game. That’s what it’s all about.”

On this day: In 1979, Celtics guard Chris Ford hit the first three-point shot in NBA history. Viewing it in the replay below, it’s an anticlimax (being just a seemingly regular-looking play). But it was the first moment of what has become an inexorable evolution in the game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, defeated the Rockets that day, 114-106.

On this day in 1979, Chris Ford of the @celtics knocked down the first 3-point field goal in NBA history! #NBAVault #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/QKBuhqCFny — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 12, 2021

Daily highlight: Lucic to Pastrnak, simple as that.

Trivia answer: Joe Thornton