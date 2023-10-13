Morning Sports Update J.C. Jackson commented on facing former teammate Jakobi Meyers in Patriots-Raiders matchup "You really can’t tell if he’s running a route or if he’s about to block people. So you've just got to be on it with him." Jakobi Meyers warming up prior to a Raiders game against the Packers. AP Photo/David Becker

J.C. Jackson’s thoughts on facing Jakobi Meyers: Having competed for years at Patriots’ practices, cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers know each other well.

The two will likely face off on Sunday, depending on the match-ups between New England’s defense and the Raiders’ offense.

“He goes hard. I would say Jakobi is a guy who goes hard every play,” Jackson told reporters. “You really can’t tell if he’s running a route or if he’s about to block people. So you’ve just got to be on it with him.”

Meyers, 26, has 25 catches for 274 receiving yards and three touchdowns in five games with the Raiders in 2023. He started his NFL career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with Las Vegas in the offseason.

Advertisement:

Jackson, 27, also began in New England as an undrafted free agent (in 2018). Like Meyers, he left his original team for greener pastures. But after being traded back to the Patriots from the Chargers earlier in the season, Jackson is now set to play against someone he used to see on a daily basis.

“Yes, he was,” Jackson replied when asked if Meyers was tough to face in practice. “Jakobi is a great receiver. He’s definitely aggressive. He’s not scared to block. And he’s starting to get better at running routes.”

Trivia: J.C. Jackson is one of only four Patriots in team history to notch at least nine interceptions in a season. One was Ron Hall in 1964. Another was Ty Law in 1998. Can you name the third?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: 2006.

Scores and schedule:

Tomorrow, the Bruins will play the Predators at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Revolution will be away to take on Nashville SC at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots will play the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Friday press conference: It included some praise for Malik Cunningham, who has continued on the team’s practice squad after showing some good moments in preseason.

A ski season reminder: This winter, New England skiers will have the unprecedented opportunity to see multiple FIS World Cup events hosted in the region.

Advertisement:

One will be a men’s and women’s mogul competition at New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley in January.

The other is Vermont’s longstanding Killington World Cup, which is set to once again take place on Thanksgiving weekend. Mikaela Shiffrin and the best women’s racers in the world will be back to compete in both giant slalom and slalom over two days of racing. This is particularly relevant as tickets for the event went on sale Thursday.

The biggest show in alpine racing is back on Thanksgiving weekend! Score tickets to the @Stifel Killington Cup, available now at https://t.co/QZMWdzt1zs.#Beast365 #Killington #StifelKillingtonCup pic.twitter.com/8qjUIml57L — Killington Resort (@KillingtonMtn) October 12, 2023

On this day: It might be Friday the 13th, but in 2023 it coincides with an enjoyable 10-year anniversary for New England sports fans.

In 2013, the Patriots rallied on a miraculous final drive to defeat the Saints 30-27. The game was punctuated by Tom Brady’s winning touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins, and was highlighted by Scott Zolak’s memorable radio call.

Later that night, David Ortiz’s iconic grand slam in the American League Championship Series against the Tigers helped the Red Sox to a 6-5 win. Much like the Patriots game, the local radio call (from Dave O’Brien) still stands out.

Daily highlight: At the end of a wild, back-and-forth game, Houston topped West Virginia on a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown with no time remaining.

Trivia answer: Asante Samuel