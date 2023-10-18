Morning Sports Update ‘It’s ridiculous’: Bill O’Brien discussed Patriots’ need to start games better, avoid penalties Despite being 1-5, O'Brien insisted that the Patriots still "have a chance to turn this thing around." Bill O'Brien and Mac Jones during the Patriots' loss to the Raiders. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Bill O’Brien on the Patriots’ offense, Malik Cunningham: Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the ongoing struggles to score points consistently.

“There’s a very small margin for error in the National Football League,” he explained.

Reiterating that the players and coaches are “in it together,” he noted that the responsibilities are also shared equally.

“We talk about coaching better, one of the things we need to do is we have to harp on the details a little bit more. They have to take ownership of the details,” O’Brien said of Patriots players. “We have to start these games better. It’s not good to start the game with two penalties. It’s ridiculous. That falls on me. That falls on them.”

Up close with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and asking about the state of the offense. pic.twitter.com/ABcotaBjix — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2023

New England currently ranks 31st in the NFL in scoring, and sit last in the AFC East.

Still, O’Brien continues to believe in the 1-5 Patriots.

“We’ve got to get better. We have a chance to turn this thing around,” he added, “but we all have to buy into it and wrap our brains around the fact that we have to pay attention — coaches and players — to the details better and get this thing done.”

Trivia: Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs to help the Phillies win in the NLCS on Tuesday. He is now tied with Albert Pujols for second in all-time home runs hit in the League Championship Series. Who is number one on that list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: MVP of the 2004 World Series.

Trivia answer: Manny Ramirez