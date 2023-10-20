Morning Sports Update Celtics ranked No. 1 in NBA analysts’ future power rankings The rankings were calculated based on five categories: Players, management, money, market, and draft. Derrick White during the Celtics' preseason matchup against the Hornets. AP Photo/Erik Verduzco

Celtics projected to have a strong three years ahead: The Celtics are currently one of the favorites to win the NBA championship, and it could be a sign of things to come in future seasons as well.

In the 14th iteration of its annual “NBA Future Power Rankings,” ESPN analysts listed the Celtics as the No. 1 team. The projection spans the next three years, meaning that Boston is viewed as a powerhouse not only in the short term, but for the foreseeable future.

It’s calculated based on five categories: Players, management, money, market, and draft. The Celtics’ player group received the highest overall grade (94).

“Boston topped the field in the players category, outweighing the second-lowest score in future flexibility after Jaylen Brown signed a supermax extension and Jayson Tatum becomes eligible for one next summer,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote.

“Eventually, the NBA’s new restrictions on tax-paying teams could break up the Celtics’ core, but not before multiple runs at bringing an 18th championship to Boston.”

It’s the first time the Celtics have held the No. 1 spot, though Boston has been in the running for several years.

Of course, the rankings are by no means a guarantee of success. Last year’s No. 1 team was the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics begin the regular season on Oct. 25 in New York against the Knicks.

Trivia: Can you name every NBA team that’s won at least two consecutive championships?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Four in the East, three in the West.

Scores and schedule:

The Bruins defeated the Sharks 3-1 on Thursday. The Celtics (playing another preseason matchup) also got a win, swatting the Hornets aside 127-99.

This weekend, on top of the Head of the Charles Regatta, the Revolution will host the Philadelphia Union in the MLS regular season finale at Gillette Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Later on Saturday, the Bruins will play the Kings in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will be at home to play the Bills at 1 p.m.

Ketel Marte walked it off: The Diamondbacks got back into the National League Championship Series with a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Thursday. Marte’s walk-off cuts Philadelphia’s series lead to 2-1.

A UConn swap in Europe: Former UConn Huskies Shabazz Napier and Kemba Walker swapped jerseys after playing each other in a EuroLeague matchup between AS Monaco and Crvena Zvezda. Walker’s Monaco side prevailed, 82-76.

Best jersey swap I’ve seen in a minute! pic.twitter.com/mO50udAzoV — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2023

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox completed the magical comeback — winning four straight from an 0-3 series hole — to defeat the Yankees 10-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

David Ortiz, continuing his iconic performance against New York, hit a first inning home run to give the Red Sox an early lead. From there, Johnny Damon’s seven-RBI outburst (including a second-inning grand slam) vaulted Boston across the finish line of a legendary win against the Yankees.

Daily highlight: A quality touchdown catch from Michael Thomas, though the Saints still lost to the Jaguars.

Trivia answer: Bulls, Celtics, Heat, Pistons, Lakers, Rockets, Warriors