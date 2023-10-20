Celtics ranked No. 1 in NBA analysts’ future power rankings

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Celtics projected to have a strong three years ahead: The Celtics are currently one of the favorites to win the NBA championship, and it could be a sign of things to come in future seasons as well.
In the 14th iteration of its annual “NBA Future Power Rankings,” ESPN analysts listed the Celtics as the No. 1 team. The projection spans the next three years, meaning that Boston is viewed as a powerhouse not only in the short term, but for the foreseeable future.
It’s calculated based on five categories: Players, management, money, market, and draft. The Celtics’ player group received the highest overall grade (94).
“Boston topped the field in the players category, outweighing the second-lowest score in future flexibility after Jaylen Brown signed a supermax extension and Jayson Tatum becomes eligible for one next summer,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote.
“Eventually, the NBA’s new restrictions on tax-paying teams could break up the Celtics’ core, but not before multiple runs at bringing an 18th championship to Boston.”
It’s the first time the Celtics have held the No. 1 spot, though Boston has been in the running for several years.
Of course, the rankings are by no means a guarantee of success. Last year’s No. 1 team was the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Celtics begin the regular season on Oct. 25 in New York against the Knicks.
Trivia: Can you name every NBA team that’s won at least two consecutive championships?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: Four in the East, three in the West.
Scores and schedule:
The Bruins defeated the Sharks 3-1 on Thursday. The Celtics (playing another preseason matchup) also got a win, swatting the Hornets aside 127-99.
This weekend, on top of the Head of the Charles Regatta, the Revolution will host the Philadelphia Union in the MLS regular season finale at Gillette Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Later on Saturday, the Bruins will play the Kings in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.
And on Sunday, the Patriots will be at home to play the Bills at 1 p.m.
More from Boston.com:
Ketel Marte walked it off: The Diamondbacks got back into the National League Championship Series with a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Thursday. Marte’s walk-off cuts Philadelphia’s series lead to 2-1.
A UConn swap in Europe: Former UConn Huskies Shabazz Napier and Kemba Walker swapped jerseys after playing each other in a EuroLeague matchup between AS Monaco and Crvena Zvezda. Walker’s Monaco side prevailed, 82-76.
On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox completed the magical comeback — winning four straight from an 0-3 series hole — to defeat the Yankees 10-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.
David Ortiz, continuing his iconic performance against New York, hit a first inning home run to give the Red Sox an early lead. From there, Johnny Damon’s seven-RBI outburst (including a second-inning grand slam) vaulted Boston across the finish line of a legendary win against the Yankees.
Daily highlight: A quality touchdown catch from Michael Thomas, though the Saints still lost to the Jaguars.
Trivia answer: Bulls, Celtics, Heat, Pistons, Lakers, Rockets, Warriors
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.