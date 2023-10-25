Morning Sports Update Former Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich announced his NFL retirement "The time has come for me to serve the universe in other ways." Chase Winovich earlier in the 2023 season. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Chase Winovich retires: Former Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich announced that he is retiring from his NFL playing career in a message the 28-year-old posted Tuesday night on social media.

“The time has come for me to serve the universe in other ways,” Winovich wrote in his message.

Drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he played three seasons in New England, leading the team in sacks his rookie season with 5.5 in 16 games.

In 2022, he was traded to the Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson. After Cleveland, he had short stints with the Texans and Dolphins in 2023 prior to announcing his retirement.

“I consider myself beyond blessed and deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to play the game I love in front of so many and on some of the world’s biggest stages,” said Winovich.

“To quote my friend Matthew Slater, ‘We all owe football something,’ and that I certainly do.”

Adding that “the journey has just begun,” Winovich said he planned to share more about his future soon.

Trivia: The Patriots acquired the third round pick that was used to select Winovich from Seattle as part of a deal that sent a second-round pick back in exchange. Who did the Seahawks use that pick on?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Wide receiver from the 2019 draft.

Scores and schedule:

The Bruins defeated Chicago 3-0 on Tuesday to improve to 6-0-0 on the season.

During the game, Matthew Poitras scored another nice goal:

THE KID CAN FLY 💨 pic.twitter.com/vI2wCXWhYA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 25, 2023

Tonight, the Celtics begin the regular season in New York in a matchup against the Knicks at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Will Chris Russo retire? The longtime radio host (and occasional television pundit) claimed he would “retire on the spot” if the Phillies lost Game 6 and 7 of the NLCS at home.

I stand by my promise! https://t.co/Yr9JpgXVnL pic.twitter.com/wAYeZihmuA — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 24, 2023

Well, the Diamondbacks didn’t forget about Russo’s promise after Arizona stunned the baseball world by winning two in a row in Philadelphia to advance to the World Series.

"So I've already told @MadDogUnleashed he's got to put his money where his mouth is. I think he had his last day at the network today as far as I'm concerned."



TOREY LOVULLO IS A SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/lLr7ayQUVz — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 25, 2023

Patriots players comparing Buzz Lightyears: As multiple players attended a Halloween event dressed as Buzz Lightyear, the obvious question was who wore it better?

Mac Jones and @dandrews61 both dressed as Buzz Lightyear at the New England Patriots and Revolution Foundation Halloween party…



Who was the trick, and who was the treat? We asked Patriots players who wore it better 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eh496c8Cq9 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 24, 2023

On this day: In 2009, the Patriots defeated the Bucs 35-7 in the team’s first ever international regular season game. Played at Wembley Stadium in front of 84,000 fans, Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Wes Welker totaled 10 catches for 107 yards (hauling in one of Brady’s touchdowns).

Daily highlight: Paul Cotter sliced up the Philadelphia defense before scoring to cap a fantastic move.

Trivia answer: D.K. Metcalf