Morning Sports Update Jalen Ramsey shared an update on his status vs. Patriots after questioning the original reporting "Well, this is news to me." Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey talks with head coach Mike McDaniel during a practice. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP

Jalen Ramsey tried to clarify his status for this weekend’s Patriots-Dolphins game: It appears that cornerback Jalen Ramsey could make his Dolphins debut against the Patriots on Sunday, though it might not be as certain as was originally reported.

Ramsey, 29, was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason in a high-profile effort to upgrade Miami’s defense, but was injured training camp and required surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. Originally ruled out until December, he has been ahead of schedule in his comeback.

On Thursday night, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared that the “Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday,” and that the three-time first-team All-Pro was expecting to make his “Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots.”

Within minutes, Ramsey took to social media to offer his own version:

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me 🤔… mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

“Well, this is news to me,” Ramsey remarked of the report.

Eventually, he added his own update about whether or not he will play against New England.

Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol



I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

“Full transparency, there’s a chance that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all,” he wrote.

The Dolphins got a measure of good news on Thursday, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert returning to practice. Still, several notable players — including Ramsey, fellow cornerback Xavien Howard, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — remained listed as “limited” on the injury report.

Trivia: Jalen Ramsey was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Jaguars in 2016. Since that draft, five other cornerbacks have been taken in the top five. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The teams that picked them were the Browns, Lions, Texans, Jets, and Seahawks.

Trivia answer: Denzel Ward, Jeff Okudah, Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Devon Witherspoon