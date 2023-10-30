Morning Sports Update Daniel Ekuale called NFL referees ‘terrible’ during Patriots’ loss vs. Dolphins Ekuale, who missed the game due to injury, shared his thoughts on social media. Bill Belichick argues with an NFL official during the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patriots defensive lineman sounds off on officiating: One of the many subplots to emerge from the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins on Sunday was the quality of NFL officiating.

Amid several perceived non-calls (or mistaken calls) during the course of the game, Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale couldn’t help but take to social media to share his thoughts.

Ekuale, 29, who is currently sidelined due to injury, weighed in with a blunt take.

https://twitter.com/tanielu_ekuale/status/1718692021886435753

“These refs are terrible,” Ekuale wrote.

He later added a second post, emphasizing his previous thought.

It summarized at least some of the thoughts of his teammates, including Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Slater said that he was believed Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott will receive a fine from the NFL for his high hit on New England wide receiver DeVante Parker (though the play wasn’t flagged in real time).

Scores and schedule:

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 31-17 on Sunday, falling to 2-6 on the season. New England will face the Commanders at home this coming Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tonight, the Celtics will be in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m. tonight, the Bruins will host the Panthers.

