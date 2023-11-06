Morning Sports Update Chaim Bloom reportedly ‘declined to make himself a candidate’ for role with the Marlins Bloom was fired by the Red Sox in September. Chaim Bloom in 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The latest on Chaim Bloom’s future: Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was fired in September, signaling a major change in Boston’s front office.

While the future of the Red Sox remains to be seen, Bloom’s future is also up in the air. Other MLB teams with vacancies could eventually inquire about him, but he was reportedly not interested in a role with the Marlins.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Bloom “declined to make himself a candidate” for the role of leading Miami’s baseball operations.

In Peter Bendix, Marlins owner Bruce Sherman gets what he wanted – a new head of baseball operations with roots in the Rays’ organization. Former Red Sox lead exec Chaim Bloom was an early target, but declined to make himself a candidate, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 5, 2023

The Marlins are reportedly set to hire Rays general manager (and Tufts graduate) Peter Bendix. This, per Rosenthal, allows Marlins owner Bruce Sherman to “get what he wanted” in the form of an executive with ties to the Rays’ system.

Advertisement:

Bloom, who worked with the Rays from 2005 through 2019 (when he took the job in Boston), had been another possible candidate with ties to Tampa.

Trivia: Turnover at the top of baseball organizations has become more frequent over the years, but which current general manager is the longest tenured in baseball?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s been in his role since 1998, a year in which his team won the World Series.

Scores and schedule:

The Patriots lost to the Commanders 20-17 on Sunday. New England, now 2-7, will face the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.

The Bruins and Celtics both play tonight at 8 p.m. The Bruins will be in Dallas to play the Stars, while the Celtics will be in Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves.

More from Boston.com:

Hellen Obiri continued her marathon dominance: After winning the Boston Marathon earlier in 2023, Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri won another World Marathon Major with a thrilling finish in New York on Sunday.

On this day: In 1974, John Havlicek led the Celtics to a 128-110 win over Bill Walton’s Trail Blazers. Havlicek poured in 40 points, with Jo Jo White adding 20 of his own (and 10 assists)

Daily highlight: Houston running back Dare Ogunbowale checked in as the team’s emergency backup kicker on Sunday, and made a 30-yard field goal.

Trivia answer: Brian Cashman the New York Yankees