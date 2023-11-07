Morning Sports Update Jayson Tatum cited a specific issue Celtics need to address following loss vs. Timberwolves "We can learn from it." Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' game against the Timberwolves on Nov. 6. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics: Following the Celtics’ first loss of the season, Jayson Tatum acknowledged the root of the problem in Monday’s 114-109 defeat.

“Just had too many turnovers. Way too many turnovers. I’ve got to be better,” he told reporters. “We all have to be better.”

“We know that going into a lot of games that — especially going on the road — guys are going to get up to play against us,” Tatum explained.

One one side, he credited the Timberwolves’ performance.

“You have to give them some credit,” he acknowledged. “They’re a good team, played hard, got some talented guys on that side. Wasn’t supposed to be easy. We can learn from it.”

Tatum specifically cited crunch time performance as something Boston needs to focus on.

“Our communication could be better knowing where certain guys are going to be. Just some little things that I feel like we can clean up in late-game situations,” he said.

Boston will have a chance to quickly turn things around against the 76ers on Wednesday night.

Trivia: Tatum recently became the youngest Celtics player to reach the 10,000-point threshold. He still has a ways to go to catch the team record for points. Who is the Celtics’ all-time leading scorer?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Ohio State.

Scores and schedule:

The Celtics lost to the Timberwolves 114-109 in overtime on Monday. Boston will play the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Bruins also played on Monday, getting a 3-2 win in Dallas against the Stars. Rookies Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei each scored their first career NHL goals.

Tomorrow, the Revolution host the Philadelphia Union in a make or break playoff matchup at 7 p.m.

Jaylen Brown throws it down: Though the Celtics lost, this from Brown was one for the montage.

On this day: In 1974, the Bruins destroyed the Capitals 10-4 in a dominant team performance. It was highlighted by Bobby Orr, who tallied three goals and three assists (his second hat-trick of the season).

Daily highlight: MiLaysia Fulwiley went coast to coast, applying an exquisite finish for the basket in South Carolina’s season-opening win over Notre Dame in Paris on Monday.

"THE EIFFEL TOWER IS SHAKING"!! OH MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/mpxRrCrS7y — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 6, 2023

Trivia answer: John Havlicek