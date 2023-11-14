Morning Sports Update Jack Jones posted his reaction to being released by the Patriots Jones was cut by New England on Monday. Jack Jones playing for the Patriots against the Bills on Oct. 22. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Jack Jones’s reaction to being released: The Patriots announced on Monday that cornerback Jack Jones had been cut by the team.

Jones, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022, and flashed his ability to have an impact in the NFL (recording a pair of interceptions in his first season).

Yet his actions off the field drew an increased level of attention after he was arrested at Logan Airport in June for having two firearms in his carry-on bag.

Charges were eventually dropped after he agreed to probation and community service, but issues persisted with Jones after he was benched to start the game against Washington earlier in November. Jones reportedly missed curfew with teammate J.C. Jackson, resulting in the early benching.

Advertisement:

He played just 10 snaps against the Colts in the Week 10 loss in Germany, and “didn’t look engaged,” according to MassLive’s Chris Mason.

On Monday night, after New England parted ways with Jones, he took to social media to post his reaction:

“I just felt like it was time to move on,” Bill Belichick said of the move on Tuesday morning, adding that he still felt Jones is a “talented player.”

Trivia: Jack Jones’s first career interception came in Week 4 of the 2022 season. He ran it back for a touchdown. Which quarterback did he intercept on the play?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: This quarterback once set the NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception (402).

Scores and schedule: The Celtics defeated the Knicks at TD Garden on Monday, 114-98. The team now heads on the road for a Wednesday matchup in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

The Bruins play the Sabres in Buffalo this evening at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

A record-setting improbable touchdown: Russell Wilson’s wild touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton during the Broncos’ Monday Night Football win over the Bills was the most improbable completion recorded in the history of Next Gen Stats.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1724254673023185160

On this day: In 1971, the Patriots beat the Bills 38-33 behind four touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Jim Plunkett.

Advertisement:

Farther north in Boston, the Bruins also notched a win, annihilating the Kings 11-2. Despite falling behind 1-0, Boston roared back, unsurprisingly led by Phil Esposito (two goals, three assists) and Bobby Orr (three goals, three assists).

Daily highlight: Josh Hart somehow turned this into three points.

Trivia answer: Aaron Rodgers