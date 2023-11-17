Morning Sports Update Watch: Here’s the first look at Apple TV+’s 10-part documentary series about the Patriots’ dynasty The series, which includes interviews with Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick, is coming in February. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship in 2018. AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

Apple TV+’s Patriots documentary: A new 10-part documentary series called “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb. 16. It chronicles the history of the Patriots’ unprecedented period of dominance in the NFL, including six Super Bowl wins.

The series, produced by Imagine Documentaries, is built on “thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive,” according to a press release.

“In addition to interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, the unparalleled access includes [Robert] Kraft, [Bill] Belichick, [Tom] Brady, and confessionals from league officials and the arch-rivals of this dominant sports dynasty.”

Advertisement:

Here’s the first teaser clip, released on Friday morning:

The documentary is based on the book, “The Dynasty,” written by Jeff Benedict.

Trivia: Who was the first player drafted by Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s currently on the team’s staff.

Scores and schedule:

Tonight, the Celtics face the Raptors in the NBA’s in-season tournament. The game tips off in Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins host the Canadiens at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Ohtani’s MVP reaction: Shohei Ohtani won MVP for the second time, and celebrated by high-fiving his dog.

The moment Shohei Ohtani found out he was a 2x unanimous AL MVP. 👏🐶 pic.twitter.com/odQc9rYuSl — MLB (@MLB) November 17, 2023

On this day: In 1961, the Patriots defeated the Raiders 20-17 at Nickerson Field. The game turned on a bizarre special teams play: Raiders punter Wayne Crow tried to kick the ball out of his own end zone, but accidentally hit the left upright of the goal post, causing the ball to bounce back (goal posts used to be placed at the goal-line before being moved to the back of the end zone in 1974).

Patriots defensive end Leroy Moore pounced on the loose ball in Oakland’s end zone for the touchdown, giving Boston the lead for good.

Elsewhere, the Celtics defeated the Knicks 104-100 thanks to 25 points and 21 rebounds from Bill Russell, and a triple-double (13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) from Bob Cousy.

Daily highlight: U.S. left back Antonee Robinson doubled the lead against Trinidad and Tobago in a Nations League quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. The U.S. won the game 3-0.

Antonee Robinson from way out 🚀



Watch the match live on TNT and Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/JE2VQFpJaK — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 17, 2023

Trivia answer: Adrian Klemm