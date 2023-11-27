Morning Sports Update Rex Ryan on the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate, and why Patriots players look ‘exhausted’ "I'm just telling you the difference. Tom Brady was the difference." Rex Ryan said that "Tom Brady was the difference" when discussing Bill Belichick and "The Patriot Way." Elsa/Getty Images

Rex Ryan’s take on Bill Belichick: Following the Patriots’ loss to the Giants on Sunday, ESPN analyst (and former head coach) Rex Ryan joked that football fans actually came out ahead when New England kicker Chad Ryland missed the potential game-tying field goal.

“The biggest winner? Let me tell you who it was: It was the entire country,” said Ryan on a “Get Up!” segment on Monday. Ryan explained that neutral fans had no interest in watching overtime of a lackluster game.

“Another great draft pick by Belichick and company,” he said of Ryland, who New England traded up to pick in the fourth round earlier in 2023. The 24-year-old has missed six field goals so far in his first NFL season.

On the subject of the starting quarterback situation — and Belichick’s refusal to publicly name whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe is the starter — Ryan had little patience.

“Bill Belichick, please stop. Just name your dang starter,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. They both stink, whether it’s Zappe, ‘pea-shooter’ Jones, we don’t care. They stink. Just go ahead and save the drama. Like we care about your team. Your team stinks.”

The ex-Jets coach wasn’t finished trash-talking the current state of the Patriots, denouncing the narrative of the “Patriot Way,” claiming that it was simply a reflection of Tom Brady.

“This team plays like they’re exhausted, and the ‘Patriot Way,’ that’s it. It exhausts these kids,” said Ryan. “Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway, alright. I’m just telling you the difference. Tom Brady was the difference.”

Still, Ryan reserved respect for Belichick as a coach, appearing to take more issue with his roster decisions.

“I know how draining that is to those kids, and that is what you’re facing right now. You pick all the players. You do all this,” Ryan added. “Bill Belichick, greatest in the history, I will never dispute that, OK? I had my a** kicked by him a million times, but if you think for a minute that it wasn’t about Tom Brady, you’re absolutely crazy.”

Scores and schedule:

The Patriots lost to the Giants on Sunday, 10-7. New England is now worst in the AFC at 2-9.

The Celtics defeated the Hawks 113-103, with Jayson Tatum pacing Boston with 34 points.

And in Vermont, Mikaela Shiffrin won her 90th career World Cup race with a remarkable final run in the slalom at the Killington Cup.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen’s poster: After hustling to get the ball back, Jaylen Brown threw down a powerful dunk on Clint Capela.

Creative celebrations: Former Boston College standout Zay Flowers scored two touchdowns for the Ravens in a win on Sunday. He threw some flowers, and later scored a fake penalty kick.

On this day: In 1985, the Celtics defeated the Pistons 132-124. Larry Bird led the way for Boston, scoring 47.

Daily highlight: Alejandro Garnacho scored a sensational bicycle kick in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.