Morning Sports Update Joe Mazzulla shared his thoughts on the NBA’s in-season tournament, point differential tiebreakers "I enjoy watching the soccer versions of the in-season tournaments, so we'll see where this one grows to." Joe Mazzulla during a Celtics-Hawks game on Nov. 26. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Joe Mazzulla’s take on the in-season tournament: Heading into Tuesday night’s Celtics-Bulls matchup as part of the NBA’s new in-season tournament, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the peculiar circumstances his team might end up facing.

In order to advance from Group C, the Celtics (2-1 so far in the group stage) need help: Boston requires a win from the Nets against the Raptors, and must beat the Bulls by at least 23 points.

The reason for the latter requirement is a point differential tiebreaker system.

The idea of having to potentially run up the score in a game against another NBA opponent is an unfamiliar concept for coaches and players. Jayson Tatum said he’s “not a fan” of it.

Mazzulla, asked on Monday, took a practical line.

“Honestly it’s not that it’s not important, I just haven’t put much thought into it,” he said. “I think whether it’s in-season, preseason, or postseason — go back to the Orlando game, if we’re not going to rebound the basketball on both ends of the floor and we’re going to turn it over, it doesn’t matter what game it is, we’re not going to win. So just trying the best we can to stick to the process of winning.”

Mazzulla continued, noting that he was more focused on the fundamentals of how Boston played instead of a specific scoreline.

“If we do get into a situation [with point differential], I’ll make the best possible decision for our team at that time,” he explained, “but it’s more the process of winning is the most important thing.”

As for Tatum’s comments, Mazzulla steered a neutral course.

“I don’t have a strong opinion on it, either way,” he told reporters. “I enjoy watching the soccer versions of the in-season tournaments, so we’ll see where this one grows to.”

Trivia: Al Horford is the only current member of the Celtics to have won an NCAA championship (which he did twice in a row with Florida). Only two other Celtics played in a Final Four game. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Pac-12, Big-12.

Scores and schedule:

Tonight, the Celtics host the Bulls at 7:30 p.m. in the NBA’s in-season tournament.

On Thursday, the Bruins play the Sharks at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

An update on Patrick Kane: The 35-year-old is reportedly set to join the Red Wings.

BREAKING: Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings as he returns to the NHL following offseason hip surgery, per sources. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2023

Postgame Bruins: Some soundbites from Jim Montgomery and Brad Marchand following the Bruins’ defeat on Monday.

Jim Montgomery and Brad Marchand spoke with the media following their loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/xQW68v1L3v — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2023

On this day: In 1954, Bruins winger Leo Labine had a career day, scoring a hat-trick while also notching three assists in a 6-2 win over the Red Wings at the Boston Garden.

Labine tied two records in the process: an NHL mark for most points in a period (five), and a Bruins record for points in a single game (six). The NHL record would stand until 1978, when Bryan Trottier raced his way to six points in a single period, while the Bruins achievement would be eclipsed by Bobby Orr in 1973 (when he totaled seven points in a game).

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Elon University’s Rob Higgins hit a buzzer-beater to give his team a dramatic win over Presbyterian on Monday.

ROB CALLS GAME!!!



Higgins with the triple at the buzzer and the Phoenix with the win over Presbyterian!#phoenixrising #SALT #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/AfYjgIJobF — Elon Men's Basketball (@ElonMBasketball) November 28, 2023

Trivia answer: Svi Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Payton Pritchard (Oregon)