Morning Sports Update Rob Gronkowski explained the ‘only way’ he could see Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots for another NFL job "He’s done so much great for the organization." Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski in 2017. Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski’s take on Bill Belichick’s future: Robert Kraft will face a major question at the end of the season if the Patriots continue on the current trajectory. New England is 2-9, on course for one of the top picks in next year’s draft.

The future of Bill Belichick’s role with the team is, for the first time in decades, not entirely assured. Still, not everyone is buying the possibility of Belichick leaving the Patriots.

Speaking in a recent episode of the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,” Rob Gronkowski took a more practical line. The former Patriots tight end — who helped Belichick and New England win multiple Super Bowls — pointed out that the longtime coach would only potentially leave to coach elsewhere under specific circumstances.

Advertisement:

“The only way that he would coach somewhere else is if it’s mutually agreed upon between both parties,” said Gronkowski. “That’s the only way I see that happening. Like I said, I think he’s grandfathered in. He’s been there for so long.”

Despite the current issues with the team, Gronkowski reminded Patriots fans of Belichick’s overall accomplishments.

“He’s done so much great for the organization,” Gronkowski said. “Six Super Bowl wins, taking the team from rock bottom back in the day — end of the 90s, early 2000s — and just bringing [the Patriots] to the promised land for all of New England. So, just give it some time and we’ll be seeing what happens from here.”

Given Gronkowski’s explanation of a departing having to be “mutually agreed,” it’s likely that the Patriots would trade Belichick in such a scenario (having originally traded for him in 2000).

.@RobGronkowski doesn't think Bill Belichick is going anywhere…unless it is truly mutual @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/AFrXStQPr2 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 29, 2023

Trivia: Rob Gronkowski led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2011 with 17. Who was second that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for only one team in his nine-year NFL career, and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Scores and schedule:

Advertisement:

Tonight, the Bruins face the Sharks at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics host the 76ers in a league matchup at 7:30 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

On this day: In 1991, the U.S. won the first women’s edition of the World Cup. FIFA did not initially commit to attaching “World Cup” to the tournament’s official titling. Instead, it was called the “1st FIFA World Championship for Women’s Football for the M&M’s Cup.”

Michelle Akers, then playing as a center forward, led the competition in goals with 10. She scored twice in the final as the US overcame Norway, 2-1.

Daily highlight: Magic players Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs recreated the famous LeBron James-Dwyane Wade alley-oop moment. Orlando has won eight straight.

Trivia answer: Calvin Johnson