Morning Sports Update Josh McDaniels reportedly vetoed Raiders’ attempt to draft C.J. Stroud The former Patriots offensive coordinator reportedly preferred to sign Jimmy Garoppolo over trading up to the second overall pick. Josh McDaniels after a Raiders loss to the Lions in Oct. 2023. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Josh McDaniels, C.J. Stroud, and a new report from the 2023 draft: Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Raiders exactly one month ago. Information that has emerged through reports since then has offered a look at why things didn’t work out for McDaniels in Las Vegas.

The latest detail came in a thorough examination of McDaniels and then-general manager Dave Ziegler (who was also fired on Nov. 1) from Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. of Sports Illustrated. In a lengthy section about the duo’s approach to the 2023 draft, Carpenter explained that Ziegler preferred to re-sign backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and bring in Jacoby Brissett. He also planned to draft a rookie to build around.

Advertisement:

“Ziegler wanted to move up in the NFL draft and pick quarterback C.J. Stroud,” wrote Carpenter, though he added that a league source informed him McDaniels “wanted nothing to do with that plan.”

McDaniels reportedly preferred signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, with Las Vegas eventually agreeing to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, including $33.75 million in guaranteed money. Garoppolo was benched in November for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Later, when the Raiders explored potentially moving up in the draft to acquire the first or second pick in order to get a quarterback, McDaniels was reportedly willing to do the trade to get Bryce Young, but not Stroud.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has experienced more rookie struggles so far in his NFL career than Stroud. The Panthers quarterback has nine touchdown passes against eight interceptions with 1,877 passing yards.

Stroud, the current frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, has excelled for the Texans. He’s thrown 19 touchdown passes with just five interceptions, totaling 3,266 passing yards as Houston (6-5) competes for a potential playoff spot.

Trivia: The Raiders have chosen a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft three times since the AFL–NFL merger in 1970. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Advertisement:

Hint: The colleges those quarterbacks attended were (in chronological order) BYU, USC, and LSU.

Scores and schedules:

The Bruins got back on track with a 3-0 win over the Sharks on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Boston will face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Celtics play the 76ers tonight at TD Garden. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots host the Chargers at 1 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Goalie goal: Tristan Jarry achieved the rare and notable feat for an NHL goaltender (or any goaltender), scoring a 200-foot empty-netter in a 4-2 Penguins win over the Lightning.

On this day: In 1956, future Celtics Bill Russell and K.C. Jones led the United States to the gold medal at the Melbourne Summer Olympics. The Americans easily routed the Soviet Union in the final, 89-55.

Because the games were held in the southern hemisphere, the start was delayed until December. This meant that despite being drafted by the Celtics in April following the end of the college season (which Russell had ended as national champion with the University of San Francisco for the second straight season), he had to wait to make his Boston debut.

Advertisement:

When he eventually did settle into the Celtics lineup later that season, Russell helped Boston win its first NBA championship (adding 10 more during his legendary career). Jones, meanwhile, had also been drafted by Red Auerbach and the Celtics in 1956 (in the second round). But because he did a two-year stint in the army — as well as a “brief and bruising” attempt at playing in the NFL with the Rams — he wouldn’t get going for the Celtics until 1958.

Daily highlight: Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a dramatic and spectacular bicycle kick to win the Europa League matchup with Ajax 4-3 on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Marc Wilson, Todd Marinovich, JaMarcus Russell