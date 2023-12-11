Morning Sports Update ‘It lit a fire in me’: Former Patriot Stephon Gilmore said he was inspired by Eagles’ trash talk "The only thing I could do was show him I was still here, and I think I did that today." Stephon Gilmore during the Cowboys' win over the Eagles. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Stephon Gilmore’s extra motivation: On Sunday night, the Cowboys produced a fairly dominant display in a 33-13 win over the NFC East rival Eagles.

A big part of Dallas’ effort was on the defensive side, where the Cowboys defense once again proved stout. Somewhat surprisingly, it was cornerback Stephon Gilmore who led the team in tackles, with nine.

Stephon Gilmore stops him well short of the first down 💯







Gilmore also forced a fumble playing against talented Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Now 33, the former Patriot — who won the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in New England — said he was inspired by some trash-talking from Brown.

“I just didn’t like how he called me old at the beginning of the game,” Gilmore said after the game. “So it lit a fire in me a little bit. I was mad. The only thing I could do was show him I was still here, and I think I did that today.”

Though Brown still made nine receptions, Gilmore was able to help limit Philadelphia offensively all night.

Despite the trash talk with Brown, Gilmore said he likes playing against quality opposition.

“I enjoy it, because I feel like it brings a different part of me out,” Gilmore said of having to cover the other team’s top receivers. “Sometimes I get bored on other guys. I like covering the best guy sometimes. I just get excited for it.”

Trivia: Stephon Gilmore was the second cornerback chosen in the 2012 NFL Draft. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked by Gilmore’s current team, the Cowboys.

TYLAN WALLACE ICES THE GAME ❗❗❗

Trivia answer: Morris Claiborne