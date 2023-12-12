Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly set to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto Boston is one of several MLB teams interested in potentially adding the talented Japanese starter. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching for Japan in the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Red Sox and Yoshinobu Yamamoto: After the MLB Winter Meetings, and the record-setting signing of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, the race is now on for another of the offseason’s major available talents.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, is coming off a run of staggeringly successful seasons in Japan, where he’s won the Eiji Sawamura Award (the league’s equivalent to the Cy Young Award) three consecutive seasons, and is the subject of strong interest from a plethora of MLB suitors.

The Red Sox are among a list of teams attempting to sign Yamamoto, who totaled 17 wins with a microscopic 1.16 ERA in 24 combined appearances for the Orix Buffaloes in 2023.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB Network, the Red Sox are expected to meet with Yamamoto and his representation “in the coming days.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has already met with the Yankees, Mets and Giants, will meet with the Red Sox in the coming days, per source. Two or three more teams – including the Blue Jays – will also likely meet with him, sources said. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2023

According to Feinsand, Yamamoto has already taken meetings with the Giants, Mets, and Yankees. Additional teams, including the Blue Jays, will be lining up alongside the Red Sox, hoping to meet with the talented right-hander.

Trivia: Who holds the current record for most career MLB wins by a Japanese pitcher?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He pitched for the Red Sox for one season in which he threw a no-hitter in his first start (and led the American League in strikeouts over the course of the year).

Scores and schedules:

Tonight, the Celtics host the Cavaliers at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins play the Devils in New Jersey at 7:30 p.m.

This Sunday, the Patriots take on the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

From the weekend: Mikaela Shiffrin, having recently won the slalom portion of Vermont’s Killington Cup, shocked a talented field to win the St. Moritz downhill. Though she’s had success in speed events (downhill, Super-G), Shiffrin usually prefers tech events (slalom, giant slalom). It’s the 91st World Cup win of her record-setting career.

The overhead drone footage seen midway through the video adds an interesting perspective on the occasionally scary experience of racing in a downhill event:

On this day: In 1982, the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 3-0 on a frigid, snowy day at then-Schaefer Stadium. The crucial moment arrived in the form of a John Deere Model 314 tractor that had a snow sweeper attached.

Driven by Mark Henderson, who was employed by the Patriots on a work-release program, the sweeper was driven onto the field to help clear the way for a last-second New England field goal.

Though Dolphins coach Don Shula (and Miami owner Joe Robbie) were furious at the Patriots being allowed to use an outside piece of machinery, the result stood, instantly creating an iconic moment in Patriots history.

Daily highlight: Leonardo Pavoletti scored an incredible bicycle kick to help Italian club Cagliari complete a wild comeback — scoring twice in stoppage time — to stun Sassuolo, 2-1.

Trivia answer: Hideo Nomo