Morning Sports Update Eli Manning trolled Tom Brady’s new commercial with humorous reference "You've got a special place in the hearts of all of us in San Francisco." Eli Manning and Tom Brady after a 2018 preseason game. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Eli Manning trolling Tom Brady: Tuesday was (unofficially) “Brady Day,” given that it was 12th day of the 12th month (an homage to Tom Brady’s jersey number during his professional football career).

The 46-year-old Patriots legend marked the occasion by sharing a creative advertisement for Topps baseball cards in which he dreamed of having played his career with the Expos — who drafted him in 1995 — not the Patriots.

In the alternate timeline, Brady still won seven championships, only instead of Super Bowls, it was in baseball’s World Series. As an additional joke in the advertisement, former Red Sox player Pedro Martinez — who, like Brady, was imagined to have played for the Expos instead — lamented the championships Montreal lost to “the Giants.”

Of course in baseball, the Giants play in San Francisco.

It was a fact that didn’t stop former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning from trolling Brady. In a response video shared on his social media, Manning (who played his entire NFL career with the Giants) donned a San Francisco jersey and leaned into the “dream” scenario where they all played baseball.

“Hey Tom, I hear it’s ‘Brady Day,’ and it seems like people are sharing their favorite moments from your career, so I wanted to add my thoughts,” Manning began. “Man, what a run you had. Twenty three years, seven world championships, multiple MVPs, you’re a Montreal legend.”

In a nod to the two Super Bowls the Giants won against the Patriots, Manning even flashed a pair of World Series rings to comedically make his point.

“Personally, my favorite moments were those Giants championships. You’ve got a special place in the hearts of all of us in San Francisco.”

Brady, responding a while later on social media, joked that he was “not having fun anymore” and wanted to “talk to the manager.”

Trivia: Tom Brady wasn’t the only future Patriot selected in the 1995 MLB Draft. Another was taken one round after Brady. Can you name him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Though picked by the Detroit Tigers as a talented collegiate pitcher out of the University of Washington, he opted to not sign. He went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL for the Patriots, Bills, Falcons, and Seahawks.

Scores and schedules:

The Celtics topped the Cavaliers 120-113 on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown paced Boston with 25 points each. The two teams play again tomorrow at TD Garden, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, the Bruins will be in New Jersey to play the Devils at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots will play the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

Rob Gronkowski’s first Patriots visit: Gronkowski acknowledged a story that he fell asleep while visiting the Patriots for a pre-draft visit.

On this day: In 1989, Larry Bird’s triple double (40 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) led the Celtics past the Sonics 109-97.

Daily highlight: Angel Di Maria scored an “Olimpico” goal (directly from a corner kick) in Benfica’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

ÁNGEL DI MARíA OLIMPICO!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j3bTWRvnJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Trivia answer: Lawyer Milloy