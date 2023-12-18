Morning Sports Update Bidding for Red Sox free agent target Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to ‘intensify’ The 25-year-old starting pitcher has attracted interest from several teams, reportedly including the Red Sox. Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto after pitching a no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes against the Lotte Marines in September 2023. Kyodo News via AP

The latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Aside from Shohei Ohtani, the name that has attracted the most interest in Major League Baseball’s free agency is arguably that of fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto, 25, has never pitched in the majors, but has dominated Nippon Professional Baseball since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2017.

The Red Sox, in desperate need of starting pitching help, have reportedly met with Yamamoto and his representation. Former general manager and current MLB Network analyst Jim Bowden reported over the weekend that the Red Sox and Giants have both offered Yamamoto multiyear contracts worth “more than $300 million.”

The most recent update came on Sunday via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. According to Sherman, Yamamoto met for a second time with both the Mets and Yankees over the weekend. The two New York teams are among the crowd of interested parties (along with the Red Sox and Giants). The list also reportedly includes the Dodgers, Phillies and Blue Jays.

“The actual bidding process is supposed to intensify this week with the expectation of a deal being finalized before the new year,” noted Sherman, who also provided a reminder that MLB teams have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 to sign Yamamoto under the current rules system.

Trivia: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has won NPB’s most prestigious award for pitchers (the Eiji Sawamura Award) three consecutive times. Who is the most recent pitcher to have won the award who has also pitched for the Red Sox at some point in their career?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was the 2013 ALCS MVP.

Scores and schedules:

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, 27-17. New England is now 3-11 and will face the Broncos on Christmas Eve at 8:15 p.m. next weekend.

Also on Sunday, the Celtics downed the Magic, 114-97. Boston will face the Warriors tomorrow in San Francisco at 10 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins host the Wild at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

A familiar-looking sight: Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie, finished fifth in the PNC Championship on Sunday competing as a team. The round included a highlight-worthy shot from Charlie.

CHARLIE WOODS!!



A chip-in birdie for Team Woods @PNCChampionship 💪 pic.twitter.com/0nh0KdP0JV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2023

On this day: In 2014, the Celtics traded Rajon Rondo and Dwight Powell to the Mavericks in exchange for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright, a 2016 1st round draft pick (which became Guerschon Yabusele), a 2016 2nd round draft pick (which became Demetrius Jackson), and a $13 million trade exception.

Daily highlight: On Saturday, Napoli defeated Cagliari 2-1 thanks in part to this outrageous assist from Victor Osimhen. The replay also gives a great angle on his pass.

Kvaratskhelia has been involved in 30 goals in just 49 #SerieA games 🇬🇪



Yesterday's was his latest, in #NapoliCagliari: pic.twitter.com/FuxR2FCDXa — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) December 17, 2023

Trivia answer: Koji Uehara