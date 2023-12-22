Morning Sports Update Travis Kelce explained what he said to Bill Belichick after Chiefs-Patriots "I think that guy's got some football left in him." Bill Belichick during Chiefs-Patriots. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Travis Kelce on Bill Belichick: The future for Bill Belichick might be uncertain amid a losing season, but he remains one of the more highly-regarded coaches in the NFL.

This was underscored by a postgame interaction with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following Kansas City’s 27-17 win on Sunday. Belichick and Kelce shook hands after the game and engaged in a brief conversation.

Asked what was said, Kelce gave an overview during a recent episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

“I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses,” Kelce explained. “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth. It’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.

“I was honestly just going up to him to pay respect over the 10 years that I’ve been going up against him,” Kelce added, “and how much I appreciate the challenge every single time. Hats off to him for always being that great.”

“I think that guy’s got some football left in him,” Kelce said of Belichick’s future.

Trivia: Travis Kelce ranks fourth in career NFL receiving yards by a tight end. Can you name the three players who still rank above him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The teams they began their NFL careers with were the Cowboys, Chargers, and Chiefs.

Scores and schedules:

Tonight, the Bruins face the Jets in Winnipeg at 8 p.m. Boston will face the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Celtics will take on the Clippers in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Broncos in Denver at 8:15 p.m.

Kyle Dugger mic’d up: The Patriots’ safety produced some fun soundbites in last week’s matchup with the Chiefs.

On this day: In 1956, Bill Russell made his belated Celtics debut in a dramatic 95-93 win. Boston overcame a late deficit to rally for the win.

Russell helped the U.S. win gold at the 1956 Olympics, which took place in Melbourne, Australia (and therefore didn’t conclude until earlier in December). He managed six points with 16 rebounds in his NBA debut, and would help Boston to its first title several months later.

Daily highlight: Auston Matthews once again made the impossible look routine.

Trivia answer: Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez