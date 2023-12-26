Morning Sports Update Matthew Slater had a specific message for Chad Ryland following Patriots’ win vs. Broncos Slater addressed Ryland's resilience following the dramatic win in Denver. Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer celebrate after Ryland kicked the game-winning field goal against the Broncos. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Matthew Slater’s postgame message for Chad Ryland: Continuing what has become a tradition, the Patriots released video footage from the team’s locker room following the recent Christmas Eve win over the Broncos.

Along with entertaining footage of Bill Belichick celebrating with Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore being praised by teammates, and other notable moments (including Belichick wishing the team a merry Christmas), special teams ace Matthew Slater singled out rookie kicker Chad Ryland.

Ryland, who struggled at points against Denver (missing a field goal and an extra point), eventually hung on to nail the game-winning 56-yard field goal.

It was an up-and-down performance that drew praise from Slater.

Advertisement:

“Everybody in this locker room believes in who you are,” Slater said directly to Ryland in front of the team. “You showed a lot of mental toughness tonight to bounce back and make that kick.”

Ryland credited Slater’s message afterward in his postgame press conference, noting that he had already predicted the rookie’s eventual redemption even amid missed kicks earlier in the night.

“You have guys like Matt Slater coming up to you and telling you, ‘Hey man, we’re gonna need you in the fourth quarter here,'” Ryland told reporters. “That’s what it’s turned out to be. Matt the prophet. Hey, that came true.”

Trivia: Chad Ryland is originally from Lebanon, Pennsylvania. What former NFL quarterback — the fifth overall pick in the 1995 draft — is also from there?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the starting quarterback for the losing team in Super Bowl XXXV.

Scores and schedules:

The Celtics defeated the Lakers 126-115 on Christmas Day. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Tomorrow, the Bruins will be in Buffalo to play the Sabres at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Bills in Buffalo at 1 p.m.

Advertisement:

More from Boston.com:

The physicality of the NFL: Hard-hitting content from Week 16.

Julian Edelman on play-calling: The former Patriots’ wide receiver took a moment to share some additional details on how NFL plays are called, and what the complicated terminology means.

On this day: In 2005, the Patriots defeated the Jets 31-21 in what was (then) the final Monday Night Football game on ABC. In actual football terms, it was a night for Mike Vrabel, as the defensive end caught a pair of Tom Brady touchdown passes.

It was seen as the end of an era for ABC, which had debuted the classic Monday night format in 1970 and continued through the end of the 2005 season. After 555 editions of the now iconic weekly matchup, the game moved to ESPN (a decision made by the two networks’ parent company, Disney). Since 2020, the game has periodically returned to ABC in varying partnerships with ESPN.

Daily highlight: A nice Kristaps Porzingis put-back in the win over the Lakers as a Christmas present for Celtics fans.

Kristaps Porzingis, oh my pic.twitter.com/u0Nti80gQs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2023

Trivia answer: Kerry Collins