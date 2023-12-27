Morning Sports Update Devin McCourty praised Myles Bryant’s versatility and work ethic after Patriots’ win vs. Broncos Devin McCourty praised Myles Bryant's versatility and work ethic after Patriots' win vs. Broncos. Devin McCourty leaps on top of Myles Bryant celebrating a 2022 interception of Trevor Lawrence. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Devin McCourty gave a shoutout to Myles Bryant: When it comes to being a versatile defensive back for the Patriots, virtually no one in the team’s history performed in the role better (or longer) than Devin McCourty.

Given that resume, the now-retired McCourty’s decision to single out Myles Bryant for praise after the Patriots’ Christmas Eve win in Denver is noteworthy.

After ESPN reporter Mike Reiss shared a moment from late in the Patriots’ 26-23 win in which Bryant sussed out and helped stop a Broncos’ screen play, McCourty quoted it on social media, adding his own take.

“Continues to make plays like that,” McCourty wrote, “plays every position in the secondary and took over the punt return job. All this playing in the high altitude.

“One of the hardest working little dudes I know,” McCourty added, making a joking reference to Bryant’s height.

In 15 games in 2023, Bryant has 67 total tackles, along with a sack, an interception, and seven pass deflections.

The 25-year-old was originally signed by New England in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. And as teammate Adrian Phillips succinctly summarized, Bryant’s performance could end up paying off (literally) in the offseason when his contract is up.

Trivia: Devin McCourty ranks second all-time in Patriots regular season interceptions with 35. Two players are tied for the No. 1 spot with 36 interceptions. Can you name those two players?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both were first-round picks. One was selected in the 1977 draft, while the other was taken in 1995.

Trivia answer: Raymond Clayborn, Ty Law