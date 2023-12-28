Morning Sports Update Here’s who the Patriots are picking in the latest NFL mock drafts Not everyone thinks New England will take a quarterback at the fourth pick. Jayden Daniels playing for LSU against Mississippi State in September. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File

The latest mock drafts: The Patriots’ recent win over the Broncos had an effect on the projected NFL draft order for 2024. New England slid from the second overall pick down to fourth.

The result has reshaped the current round of mock drafts, though it may not change the Patriots’ overall strategy.

A trio of recent mock drafts, from CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Yahoo Sports, illuminate how the projections have changed.

Previously, New England was locked in for a quarterback (with either USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye seen as the likely pick).

At fourth overall, the Patriots will likely miss out on the chance to get either Williams or Maye. The next best option could be Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Daniels is a clean thrower that is accurate at all three levels,” wrote Yahoo’s Nate Tice. “His footwork has improved every year in college and he constantly gets the ball out early and gets his teammates into advantageous situations with his ball placement. Daniels has good arm strength and can drive on underneath throws, and throws a catchable deep ball.”

Tice also noted Daniels’s ability to scramble, citing his performance (amassing 500 total yards) in LSU’s 52-35 win over Florida in November.

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling also thinks the Patriots could be in on Daniels at the fourth pick.

“Regardless of who’s calling the shots for New England next season,” Easterling said, “the Pats will be in desperate need of a true franchise passer.”

CBS draft analyst Josh Edwards provided an interesting alternative. Instead of going straight for a quarterback, he had the Patriots opting for 6-foot-7 Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. His logic was that the recent win over the Broncos meant that New England has “probably fallen into no man’s land in regards to quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.”

The 2024 NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 in Detroit.

Trivia: Who was the most recent player the Patriots picked fourth overall in an NFL Draft?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: Defensive player from USC.

Scores and schedules:

The Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-1 on Wednesday with two goals from Charlie Coyle.

Today at 11 a.m., Boston College plays SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

Tonight, the Celtics face the Pistons (currently on a historic 27-game losing streak) at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will be in Buffalo to play the Bills at 1 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Rodney Harrison is a Hall of Fame finalist: The former Patriots safety was among 15 players selected for consideration on Wednesday night. Fellow former Patriot Vince Wilfork was a semifinalist, but was not picked for the next round.

On this day: In 1971, the Celtics overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the 76ers, 120-116. John Havlicek led Boston with 36 points, while Dave Cowens added 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Daily highlight: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made one of the better goal-mouth saves of the NHL season on Wednesday.

Charlie McAvoy saves a goal.



What a play.



pic.twitter.com/KprslzDxY5 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 28, 2023

Trivia answer: Willie McGinest