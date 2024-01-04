Morning Sports Update ‘He’s transcended the sport’: Robert Saleh shared his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s legacy "He’s a special, special football coach." Robert Saleh during a Jets-Browns game in December 2023. AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Robert Saleh on Bill Belichick’s legacy: On Sunday, the Patriots face the Jets in what will be both teams’ season finales. The game is also notable as it could potentially be Bill Belichick’s last in New England.

With questions continuing to swirl about Belichick’s future with the Patriots amid a losing season (the team’s current record is 4-12), Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked about the topic during his Wednesday press conference.

“I don’t know him on a personal level, but from afar, what he’s done for the game of football, he’s transcended the sport,” Saleh said. “In terms of the way they prepare, their in-game management, their communication. Everything they do.

“They’ve been a model of consistency,” Saleh continued. “They’ve produced a lot of really good football players, obviously. They’ve had a lot of championships. The guy has won over 300 games. You’ve got to stick around a while to do that. He’s a special, special football coach.”

Asked if he thought there was any special motivation for the Jets to potentially give Belichick a loss, Saleh – in true Belichick fashion — refused to take the bait.

“Every week is the same. We’re just going out there to do our best and try to win a football game.”

Trivia: Bill Belichick has won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year Award three times, one behind Don Shula for the record. Only one other coach has also won the award three times. Name that coach.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won the award with three different teams (Rams, Bills, Seahawks).

Boston’s newly-unveiled Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team got underway at Tsongas Arena on Wednesday, though Minnesota came away with a 3-2 win.

Theresa Schafzahl scores the first goal in PWHL Boston history.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Penguins at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics play the Jazz at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots face the Jets in the season finale at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Red Sox officially announce Lucas Giolito: After reports emerged last week that the Red Sox had agreed to a deal with right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito, Boston announced on Wednesday that he had officially been signed.

The #RedSox today signed RHP Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract for the 2024 season, with a player option for 2025.



To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Mauricio Llovera for assignment. — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 3, 2024

On this day: In 2020, the Patriots lost to the Titans 20-13 in the AFC wild card round of the playoffs. It proved to be the final game of Tom Brady’s Patriots career.

Daily highlight: Michael McLeod was a little fortunate on this goal, but his no-look behind-the-back spinning finish is absolutely still highlight-worthy.

Trivia answer: Chuck Knox