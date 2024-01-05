Morning Sports Update ‘The bottom line is they got lucky’: Gary Sheffield’s thoughts on the Red Sox comeback in the 2004 ALCS Sheffield, who went 1-for-17 during Boston's historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit, blamed former Yankee manager Joe Torre and New York's bullpen for the defeat. Jason Varitek and Alan Embree celebrating after the Red Sox won Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Gary Sheffield’s thoughts on the 2004 Red Sox comeback: While the current state of the Red Sox may leave fans with a sinking feeling, one way to put a smile on any Bostonian’s face is to remind them of the miraculous 2004 comeback against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Trailing in the series 3-0, the Red Sox staged a famous rally to win, advancing to the World Series (in which they defeated the Cardinals to clinch their first championship in 86 years).

Though it might seem like a subject that has no new talking points, former Yankee outfielder Gary Sheffield dispelled that notion by making some bold claims in a recent appearance on “Foul Territory.”

In an apparent reference to either Games 4 or 5 of the series — in which New York blew late leads — Sheffield claimed the Yankees’ defeat was down to the bullpen.

“The bottom line is we lost the game because our relievers couldn’t close the game out,” he said. “That’s how we lost the game, end of story.”

He dismissed comments from Red Sox players, including Kevin Millar (who famously admitted that Boston players stayed loose by sipping whiskey before some of the postseason games).

“No, they were scared,” Sheffield claimed. “I remember going to first base and [Millar] was like ‘Man, y’all going to do us like this? You can’t let us get one?’ Who talks like that in the middle of a game? That’s [a] guy that’s scared.”

Having built up to it, Sheffield uncorked a truly incredible take on the Yankee collapse.

“The bottom line is they got lucky. That’s what happened,” Sheffield said of the Red Sox, who remain the only baseball to ever rally from a 3-0 hole. “You took advantage of [the fact that] you all had the stronger pitching, you [had] deeper pitching and it worked for you in the long run.”

Sheffield also cast blame on then-New York manager Joe Torre.

“Joe Torre made some moves that blew it. That’s what happened,” he added.

Of course, a more complete examination of events might also include additional context, such as the fact that Yankee bats — which had pounded Red Sox pitching for the first three games of the series — went ice cold as Boston rallied. Sheffield, after batting .692 in New York’s opening three victories, went 1-for-17 over the final four games (an .059 average).

.@garysheffield says the 2004 Red Sox, who came back from down 3-0 to defeat the Yankees in the ALCS, "got lucky"



▶️ https://t.co/biZEGxe4jn pic.twitter.com/errUwyQSHL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 4, 2024

