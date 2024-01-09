Morning Sports Update Rob Ninkovich thinks jealousy was the reason for a recent report about Jerod Mayo "You have to understand that the coaching world is a shallow business where you have other coaches that are potentially mad that you are in a position that you're in." Jerod Mayo during a Patriots practice in January. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Rob Ninkovich responds to the the Jerod Mayo report: In mid December, at the end of a column he wrote for Boston Sports Journal, longtime Patriots reporter Greg Bedard unleashed a surprising report about New England linebacker coach Jerod Mayo.

“Multiple team sources indicated Mayo has rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building since his extension,” Bedard wrote, referencing the new contract Mayo was given after the 2022 season.

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, has received praise for his contributions in coaching a defense that (despite losing multiple playmakers to season-ending injuries) remained one of the best in the league. He has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Bill Belichick.

As a result, Bedard’s report met with general surprise among players and fans. Mayo himself offered a measured reply when asked about it earlier in January, noting that it sent him into a “period of self-reflection,” but that, “At the end of the day, some people are going to like you and some aren’t, and I’m OK with that.”

“Honestly, when that report came out, my brother sent it to me and it was more hurtful than anything,” Mayo also explained. “I found it to be, well, the timing is a little bit weird, in my opinion.”

Another former Patriot who found the timing of the report to be “a little bit weird” was Rob Ninkovich.

Ninkovich, who played alongside Mayo with the Patriots from 2009-2015, spoke about it in a recent interview on the “Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams.”

“You have to understand that the coaching world is a shallow business where you have other coaches that are potentially mad that you are in a position that you’re in,” Ninkovich told Adams when asked about Mayo. “It only takes one guy to go out there and talk to a reporter on the side and say, ‘See, he’s kind of walking around differently around here,’ just because they’re mad themselves and they’re haters.”

Granted, Bedard’s report was based on “multiple team sources.” Yet Bedard also acknowledged at the end of the paragraph that “you can’t rule out that some sources are lining up their own boats and perhaps thinking that Mayo may be setting a new course.”

As someone who knows Mayo well, Ninkovich took the opportunity to fully endorse him.

“I think for me as a teammate of Jerod, and a friend of Jerod, I know the type of man that he is, the type of person and player he was on the field,” said Ninkovich. “He was the smartest guy on the field.”

As Ninkovich pointed out, Mayo was already an integral part of calling the Patriots’ defense during his playing career. As middle linebacker, he communicated the play-call and made sure each defender was in the right position.

“Jerod was a guy that was a coach on the field,” Ninkovich explained. “So he’d be out there giving everybody the checks, giving everybody the calls. We’re relaying the calls — that’s the easy part — but for him to go out there and just recognize everything and do it [quickly] because you have to do it quickly, he was the best that I’ve ever been around.”

Ultimately, Ninkovich thinks the report was a strategic choice made by someone trying to undermine Mayo’s chances of becoming a head coach.

“The Mayo thing, I do believe that was a jealous ‘somebody’ that put that out there, because I don’t believe that to be true.”

Trivia: Jerod Mayo was voted as a member of the 2007 All-SEC team. What fellow future Patriots teammate was also voted onto the roster as a linebacker?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won two national championships during his time in college.

Scores and schedules:

The Celtics lost to the Pacers 133-131 in controversial circumstances on Monday. Boston will host the Timberwolves tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Also on Monday, the Bruins fell to the Avalanche 4-3 in a shootout. On Wednesday, the Bruins will face the Coyotes in Arizona at 9 p.m.

In national news, Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 to win its first college football national championship since 1997.

More from Boston.com:

As the Belichick turns: After he appeared to indicate an openness to accepting a new general manager to help oversea player personnel, is there a path for Belichick to continue as Patriots head coach?

Southie resident succeeds in the snow: Jessie Diggins clinched her second career win in the grueling Tour de Ski on Sunday. The periodic Southie resident became the first American to win the prestigious competition in 2021, and now adds to her already long list of career accomplishments. Fellow U.S. skier Sophia Laukli won the final stage in what was her first win at the World Cup level.

On this day: In 1987, the Celtics defeated the Kings 109-99 despite Larry Bird sitting out with an aching back. With Robert Parish’s 28 points and 25 rebounds leading the charge, Boston got out to an easy lead and never looked back.

Daily highlight: Jeremy Swayman made a brilliant save to help the Bruins in overtime on Monday night.

Swayman slides across to make the clutch stop in OT! 🛑 pic.twitter.com/Mrny9uONiY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2024

Trivia answer: Brandon Spikes