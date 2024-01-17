Morning Sports Update ‘Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat’: Philadelphia radio host claims Eagles wouldn’t hire Bill Belichick Despite Howard Eskin's assertion, Belichick and Lurie have been complimentary of each other in the past. Nick Sirianni and Bill Belichick talking before a Patriots-Eagles preseason game in 2021. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Eagles and Bill Belichick: Despite making the playoffs, both the Cowboys and Eagles crashed out with disappointing losses on wild-card weekend. As a result, there’s been speculation that both NFC East teams could be headed for coaching changes.

Bill Belichick, a free agent for the first time in decades, has been discussed as a possible fit for both Dallas and Philadelphia should either franchise opt for a new head coach.

But according to Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin, Belichick is a non-starter for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie should he decide to move on from Nick Sirianni.

“Are there good coaches available?” Eskin rhetorically asked during a Tuesday segment on 94WIP radio’s “Middays With Hugh Douglas And Joe Giglio.”

Advertisement:

“‘Belicheat’ is not one of them,” Eskin added. “And I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of ‘Belicheat’. I can tell you that. I know that.”

Belichick has been called “Belicheat” before (most notably by Don Shula during New England’s 2007 season) in reference to various alleged Patriots scandals. Eskin joked that he wished the former New England coach would end up at another NFC East spot.

“I was hoping he’d go to Washington, but they counted him out there,” Eskin continued. “I hope he goes to Dallas. That would be great. It would be the same thing all over again.”

But as for Philadelphia, Eskin said Belichick’s chances of getting the role were “below one” on a scale of 1-10.

“I’m just trying to tell you, he is not the guy,” Eskin said. “He’s not the guy they like. Does Howie [Roseman] get along with him? Sure. He got along with Josh McDaniels, he got along with ‘Belicheat,’ but Howie is not going to make this decision. It’s going to be a decision among everybody.”

Eskin circled around his choice of words before reaching a definitive conclusion.

“As a matter of fact, I am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he’s not a big fan,” he emphasized. “He’s not the guy.”

Advertisement:

Lurie, who has owned the Eagles since 1994, grew up in Boston and was a Patriots fan when he was younger (even attempting to buy the team before being outbid by Robert Kraft).

Eskin’s take contrasts with what both Belichick and Lurie have said about each other in the past. In previous comments about the longtime coach, Lurie was complimentary prior to the two teams’ matchup in Super Bowl LII.

“I’ve watched Bill and I really enjoy watching Bill coach. I just have tremendous respect for him, always have. Same with Tom [Brady],” Lurie said in 2018. “I just think with Bill, he’s a master of situational football. What can I say? I think he’s done a great, great job.”

Belichick, for his part, has also publicly praised both Lurie and Philadelphia.

“They’re always a very competitive team,” Belichick said of the Eagles in 2019. “Jeff Lurie and his family have done a great job with that franchise.”

Trivia: Bill Belichick has a long history of coaching against the Eagles, even before he was in New England and faced Philadelphia in multiple Super Bowls. As Giants defensive coordinator for six years (through the 1990 season), he battled the Eagles as an NFC East rival. Who was Philadelphia’s head coach for most of that time (1986-1990)?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One of his sons later worked for Belichick as a linebackers coach. The other son faced him as head coach of multiple AFC East teams.

Scores and schedules:

On Tuesday night, Boston University defeated Boston College in a shootout and Northeastern held on for a 1-0 win over Harvard in the semifinals of the women’s edition of the Beanpot.

Tonight, Boston’s PWHL team will be away to play Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre at 7 p.m.

Also tonight, the Celtics host the Spurs at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins will be at home to play the Avalanche at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Coaching updates: As the playoffs continue, the NFL offseason has simultaneously already begun for many teams (including the Patriots).

From @GMFB: #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is set to return, the #Falcons interviewed Jim Harbaugh, plus the latest on Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/uG3Ec79Wnx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2024

On this day: In 2011, Zdeno Chara netted a hat-trick in a 7-0 Bruins rout of the Hurricanes.

Daily highlight: Lilli Welcke’s quality shootout deke (and score) combined with Callie Shanahan’s ensuing save to send the Terriers to the Beanpot final.

Third-round dramatics as Lilli and Callie send us to the Beanpot championship game! ⤵️#GoBU #BUBeanpot pic.twitter.com/ZnATn3aJtW — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 16, 2024

Trivia answer: Buddy Ryan