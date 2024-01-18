Morning Sports Update Jaylen Brown provided some context for a humorous moment during Celtics’ win vs. Spurs Brown also explained the background behind the team's recent viral photo. Jaylen Brown playing against Spurs guard Devin Vassell in the Celtic's win on Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Jaylen Brown on why Derrick White was giving him a hard time: The Celtics cruised to another home win on Wednesday, defeating the Spurs to improve to 20-0 at home this season.

During the game, Boston players appeared to be having fun, even ones who were out that night (like Derrick White). After threading a nice between-the-legs pass to Oshae Brissett during the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown pointed at White on the bench.

Asked what he meant by the point during a postgame press conference, Brown smiled before providing some context.

“They were giving me s*** for my behind-the-back pass in the first half,” Brown explained. “I was looking for Payton [Pritchard] on the behind-the-back, but he’s running so fast sometimes, I just mis-timed it. So they were giving me some s***. Then I got that one, and they were still giving me [a hard time] after, but that’s what that was.”

You know a team’s having fun when they’re trash-talking their own guys during games.



For example, D-White was chirping Jaylen from the bench last night, and here’s how JB shut him up: pic.twitter.com/mrh2cGPI8G — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 18, 2024

Brown jokingly singled out White when asked a follow-up question about the moment.

“Particularly Derrick [White],” Brown added. “He was like, ‘I don’t know.’ He was just teasing me a little bit, but it’s all fun. Playing a game, sharing the ball, getting better at the same time. It’s all been fun.”

Brown, who scored 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists, was in a good mood after the win. He also gave an explanation of how the recent team photo taken on a plane came together.

“I think I was like halfway sleep and I think it was like [Tatum] idea,” Brown told reporters, as transcribed by Souichi Terada of MassLive. “We’ve seen some other teams do it and stuff like that. Nah, we haven’t done it in a long time. Maybe since my rookie year we haven’t had a picture like that.”

Brown added that the team isn’t taking its chemistry for granted amid a league-best 32-9 record.

“So Oshae’s nice with the camera, so we took the pic [to] just capture some moments. You never know how things may go in this league, and it’s a group that we enjoy being around each other, so it’s a nice picture.”

Trivia: Jaylen Brown was drafted third overall by the Celtics out of Cal in 2016. Who is the only player in Cal history to be drafted in the NBA higher than that?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked second overall in 1994.

Scores and schedule:

On Wednesday, the Celtics clobbered the Spurs 117-98. Boston will face the Nuggets at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, Boston’s PWHL team won in Montreal, 3-2.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Avalanche at 7 p.m.

An enjoyable postgame interview: Luke Kornet discussed defending Victor Wembanyama, but that was hardly the main theme of this clip.

Luke Kornet Joins @tvabby for a 1-on-1 interview after his 2nd start of the season and his assignment of defending Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/yIEVBqB0sb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 18, 2024

Hustle rewarded: Yaxel Lendeborg of UAB basketball chased down a loose ball into the crowd during game against Tulane on Wednesday. After keeping the possession alive, Lendeborg eventually worked his way back to the basket, and was on the end of a satisfying alley-oop. UAB won in the end, 83-69.

Big time hustle ➡️ Yax SLAM pic.twitter.com/RSSJ9FxSPQ — UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) January 18, 2024

On this day: In 1958, Willie O’Ree made his NHL debut with the Bruins in a 3-0 win over the Canadiens at the Montreal Forum.

The game was incredibly important in the history of the sport, as O’Ree became the first Black player in league history. O’Ree would go on to play 45 games for Boston over two seasons, contributing four goals with 10 assists.

Of course, his impact far outweighed any statistical measurement. It was a groundbreaking moment for hockey, though it wouldn’t be fully appreciated for decades (as O’Ree explained in the 2021 interview seen below).

Daily highlight: Anthony Edwards with a thunderous dunk in the Timberwolves’ win over the Pistons.

ANTHONY EDWARDS MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/AK6ReJ6JzV — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 18, 2024

Trivia answer: Jason Kidd