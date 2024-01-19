Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly set to interview two candidates for role of defensive coordinator Assistant coaches from the Saints and Broncos could fill the vacancy on Jerod Mayo's staff. Christian Parker coaching for the Broncos in Sept. 2023. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Patriots defensive coordinator candidates: One of the noticeable differences between Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick’s approach to being head coach of the Patriots will be Mayo’s usage of more specific job titles.

Whereas Belichick often eschewed from giving coaches specific roles (such as offensive or defensive coordinator), Mayo noted in his introductory press conference earlier this week that “titles are important.”

“No knock to Coach Belichick,” Mayo told reporters on Wednesday, “but I believe titles are important, outward-looking. As far as in the building, I don’t care what your title is. It’s what’s your job? What value do you bring to the organization? I think that’s the most important thing. Sometimes I think in business, in sports, people get caught up in titles. But I also understand the other side. If you want to continue to get promoted, people have to know exactly what you do.”

Given that shift, it’s not surprising that one of Mayo’s potential first additions to his staff will be a defensive coordinator (a position that has technically been vacant in New England for several years). Mayo and Steve Belichick collectively ran the defense in 2023, though neither was given the defensive coordinator position.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will interview Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges for the role. And in a separate report, Tom Pelissero (also of NFL Network) noted that New England will speak with Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker about the same position.

Hodges, 37, has been with New Orleans since 2017, and has coached the linebackers since 2020. In that time, the Saints have posted a top-10 scoring defense in four straight seasons.

Parker, 32, was a defensive quality control coach for the Packers prior to being hired into his current role with Denver in 2021.

Trivia: According to a stat shared by the NHL, David Pastrnak has now recorded hat-tricks against 12 different teams (regular season and playoffs). Only three other active players have scored hat-tricks against more than 12 teams. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two play for the same team. The other has only played for one team in his 18-year NHL career.

Scores and schedules:

On Thursday, the Bruins defeated the Avalanche at TD Garden by a 5-2 final score. David Pastrnak notched the 16th hat trick of his career. Tomorrow, the Bruins play the Canadiens at home at 7 p.m.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Nuggets at 7:30 p.m.

And on Saturday, Boston’s PWHL team will play at home (Tsongas Arena) against New York at 12:30 p.m.

Speaking of Pastrnak: Here’s a look at his trio of goals from Thursday’s win.

Carlos Alcaraz, at it again: The 20-year-old Spaniard wowed the Australian Open crowd with a fantastic winner in his first round victory on Thursday.

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots rallied to defeat the Raiders 16-13 in the AFC Divisional Round in what was the final game ever played at the old Foxboro Stadium. Known for the “Tuck Rule” call that overturned an apparent Raiders turnover, and Adam Vinatieri’s iconic 45-yard field goal in the snow, it was a dramatic matchup that — as the first postseason game for Brady’s partnership with Bill Belichick — foreshadowed decades of playoff success in New England.

Daily highlight: Owen Tippett helped the Flyers to a 5-1 win on Thursday with this dazzling piece of skill.

Trivia answer: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Alexander Ovechkin