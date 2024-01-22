Morning Sports Update NFL insider Peter King discussed Bill Belichick’s ‘weird’ lack of NFL HC interviews Belichick has interviewed twice for the vacant Falcons head coaching role, but doesn't appear to have spoken with other teams so far. Bill Belichick in 2017 prior to Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

The surprise at Bill Belichick’s apparent lack of interviews: After agreeing to mutually part ways with the Patriots, it was expected that Bill Belichick would quickly find a new corner of the NFL to open up shop.

But after a pair of interviews with the Falcons, Belichick is still — as NBC Sports NFL reporter Peter King noted — “no lock to be house-hunting in Buckhead” (in Atlanta).

King, writing in his weekly “Football Morning in America” column published on Monday, explored the surprising nature of Belichick’s free agent journey so far.

“I believe we’ve all assumed Belichick was going to get a high-quality job, or at least, in the case of the Falcons, a decent job,” King began.

“Now the question is: Will he get one at all?” he questioned. “Seems the Falcons are open to opening up this search after two meetings with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach. Atlanta will have a second interview with Jim Harbaugh this week, and the Falcons seem to be interviewing every candidate of a high profile — Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris, Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn, Brian Callahan, Steve Wilks, Bobby Slowik, Mike Vrabel — and maybe even the Flowery Branch milkman.”

It’s unclear exactly what priorities both Atlanta and Belichick might be making in the interview process, and what effect that might have on a possible agreement.

Still, as King pointed out, the lack of additional interviews Belichick has gotten (despite several other head coaching vacancies) is conspicuous.

“I also think the Falcons must be thinking, ‘If we hold Belichick in high regard, why does no other team?'” King wondered.

“He’s had no other interviews, at least not any we know of. It’s weird. Maybe teams sniffing around coaches don’t think hiring a soon-to-be 72-year-old guy regardless of resume is such a good idea. We shall see.”

Trivia: Despite all of his success, Bill Belichick is actually tied for the most losses all-time in the regular season with 165 (according to Pro Football Reference). He’s tied with two other head coaches. Can you name those two coaches?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One lost in the last Super Bowl to be played in the 20th century. The other lost in the first Super Bowl played in the 21st century.

Scores and schedules:

On Sunday, the Celtics defeated the Rockets 116-107. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 32 points while Jaylen Brown totaled a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).

Tonight, the Celtics face the Mavericks in Dallas at 8:30 p.m.

Also tonight, the Bruins host the Jets at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Celtics fans on the road: Kristaps Porzingis appreciated the support Boston fans give him even when the team is away from TD Garden.

"Everywhere on the road, we get the support as if we're at home… It's absolutely a blessing playing in front of these fans"



Porzingis leaves the arena with a massive ovation after a 1-on-1 with Abby Chin pic.twitter.com/VEDmDxsn4r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce supporting his family: With his brother starring in the Chiefs’ playoff win in Buffalo on Sunday, Jason Kelce clearly enjoyed being a fan.

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

On this day: In 2003, the Red Sox signed a relatively unheralded first baseman/designated hitter who was described as having “career numbers [that were] uncannily like those of the departed Brian Daubach.”

Daubach, who signed with the White Sox a week later, had averaged 21 home runs a season for the previous four years with the Red Sox.

The replacement Boston added was David Ortiz, who despite his unheralded entrance would go on to smash 483 home runs over 1,953 games for the Red Sox. Beyond the regular season statistics, Ortiz also delivered a seemingly endless string of clutch postseason hits, helping Boston not only end its decades-long championship draught, but win a trio of World Series titles.

Daily highlight: Jesús Areso scored the winning goal in a 3-2 Osasuna victory over Getafe in Spain’s La Liga on Sunday from a truly unbelievable angle. The replays are worth a watch.

Trivia answer: Dan Reeves, Jeff Fisher