Ty Law shared a humorous story about Mike Vrabel and the Patriots’ practice routine

Ty Law on Mike Vrabel and the Patriots’ practice routine: On Monday, Patriots Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law sat down for an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show,” discussing a range of topics (including Bill Belichick’s possible future and his favorite Tom Brady stories).

Right at the end of the interview — as Law was plugging the “official vodka of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” — he was asked by Patrick if he’d ever had an alcoholic drink before playing in a game.

Law, who retired from playing football following the 2009 season, explained that he had never done that, at least not during a game.

“No,” he replied, though he added a somewhat striking admission. “We did in practice before.”

The chief culprit was a recognizable name.

“Mike Vrabel used to have a flask,” Law recalled. “So we would all go to Vrabel and hit the flask. He’d have some whiskey or something. But I was a coffee guy.”

Law, who was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 1995, remembered an earlier era of Patriots practices (before Gillette Stadium and its accompanying facilities opened in 2002).

“Back then, we used to have to drive to practice too,” said Law. “The old school. Before you [saw] the beautiful Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, we had to get in our car with our shoulder pads on like we were in little league, and everybody would drive over with helmets and shoulder pads on just being silly.

“Hell yeah we were taking drinks in the car,” Law added. “So Coach [Bill] Parcells, Pete [Carroll], when we were over at the other practice facilities, it was going down on that little five-minute drive. Especially when it was cold outside.”

The exact timing of Law’s memory might not have coincided with both Vrabel and the earlier Parcells/Carrolls eras. Vrabel didn’t join the Patriots until 2001, when Belichick was coach.

Regardless of the year, Law nonetheless maintained that he was strictly sober during games.

“Never a game. Not for me,” Law said of drinking before games. “I never drank before a game. I couldn’t trust it. I had to go out there and cover the fast guys. You can’t go out there and cover Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss, [or Terrell Owens] with alcohol in your system. I’d be on the wrong end of the highlights.”

Trivia: According to Pro Football Reference, Ty Law recorded 53 career interceptions in the regular season. He is tied all-time with another Hall of Fame cornerback. Can you name that other cornerback?

Hint: He was a three-sport athlete while in college at Florida State.

Scores and schedule:

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 119-110, with Jayson Tatum (39 points) and Jaylen Brown (34 points) pacing Boston to the win.

The Bruins also won on Monday, downing the Jets 4-1.

Tomorrow, the Bruins will host the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.

Also tomorrow, Boston’s PHWL team will travel to play Ottawa at TD Place at 7 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Correlation or causation? According to NHL stats, Jakub Lauko currently has the highest winning percentage of any skater in league history who has played in at least 50 games.

Jakub Lauko, who made his League debut with the @NHLBruins during their record-breaking season in 2022-23, opened the scoring Monday and has earned wins in 44 of his 57 career games. 😳#NHLStats: https://t.co/KqdYnAA3M8 pic.twitter.com/4tHkBlEkZc — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2024

Speaking of Jakob Lauko: Here’s his goal from the Bruins’ win on Monday, via a deft assist from Trent Frederic.

On this day: In 2005, the Patriots defeated the Steelers 41-27 to advance to Super Bowl XXXIX. The win, New England’s second AFC Championship victory in Pittsburgh in a four-year span, came despite Tom Brady playing with a 103-degree fever.

AFC Championship Memorable Moment #3: Jan. 23, 2005



The #Patriots defeat the Steelers 41-27 to claim their 5th AFC Championship title, advancing to Super Bowl XXXIX where they became the 2nd franchise in #NFL history to win 3 out of 4 Super Bowls.#FlashbackFriday #NotDone pic.twitter.com/mh9AQleJgD — The Hall presented by RTX (@TheHall) January 20, 2018

Daily highlight: Though it’s not the most impressive highlight, here’s a funny moment between Jayson Tatum and former Celtics teammate Grant Williams.

“That was big brother on little brother,” joked Celtics commentator Brian Scalabrine.

That was cold, Jayson 😭 pic.twitter.com/edH2w46xSu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2024

Trivia answer: Deion Sanders