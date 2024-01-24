Morning Sports Update Albert Breer thinks Josh McDaniels could end up back in the AFC, but not with the Patriots McDaniels was fired by the Raiders from his previous position as head coach during the 2023 season. Josh McDaniels in late October 2023 prior to being fired by the Raiders. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A possible landing spot for Josh McDaniels: Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was fired by the Raiders (his second go-around as a head coach) in midseason after a disappointing year and a half in Las Vegas.

The question now is where (or if) McDaniels will find his way back onto the staff of another NFL team. While it’s possible he could rejoin New England (a team with a vacancy at offensive coordinator), or potentially reunite with Bill Belichick (should he end up in another head coaching role), NFL reporter Albert Breer theorized another destination.

Breer, writing in his Sports Illustrated column, broached the possibility of McDaniels running the Texans’ offense in 2024.

“I wonder whether the Texans would make a call to Josh McDaniels,” Breer wrote, “given his track record with young quarterbacks, and the presence of his college teammate Nick Caserio in Houston (McDaniels’s brother, Ben, is also on staff there).”

Houston’s current offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, has been connected to multiple coaching roles elsewhere and could be on his way out. If that happens, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (who had a spectacular rookie season) would need a coordinator.

Caserio was not only McDaniels’ former teammate during their time in school as players, but also worked alongside him in multiple roles until he left the Patriots following the 2020 season.

Trivia: In the 2010 NFL Draft, then-Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels presided over two first-round picks. With the first of the picks, Denver selected wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Who did the Broncos pick with the other first round choice?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was one of only two quarterbacks picked in the first round that year.

Scores and schedules:

Northeastern defeated Boston University 2-1 in overtime to win the women’s edition of the Beanpot on Tuesday night. Skylar Ivring scored both goals, including the overtime winner.

Skylar Irving comes in CLUTCH for the Huskies in OT!



The @GoNUWHockey Huskies are back-to-back Women's Beanpot CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/1ENo47hJSU — NESN (@NESN) January 24, 2024

Tonight, the Bruins host the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.

Also tonight, Boston’s PWHL team will be on the road to play in Ottawa at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Bruins will travel to face the Senators at 7 p.m. And the Celtics will also be in action on Thursday against the Heat in Miami at 7:30 p.m.

From the logo: UConn star Paige Bueckers sank a halftime buzzer-beater from the center of Marquette’s logo in a 85-59 win on Tuesday.

PAIGE BUECKERS FROM THE LOGO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4BPGWLNbVj — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) January 24, 2024

On this day: In 2003, Paul Pierce put up 45 points with 10 rebounds in a low-scoring 77-58 win over the Nuggets.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Zion Williamson took flight amid the Pelicans setting a team record for points in a 153-124 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Tim Tebow