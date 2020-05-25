A Florida baseball team listed its stadium on AirBnB — and now it’s booked through July

This screengrab shows the AirBnB listing for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos stadium. –AIRBNB
The AP
May 25, 2020 | 11:26 AM

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos said guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

Although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

