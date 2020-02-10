Erik Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

18 cars entered, but only six were on the track at the end of the Busch Clash.

William Byron (24), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Kurt Busch (1), Austin Dillon (3), Ryan Newman (6) and Kevin Harvick (4) are involved in a multi-car accident at Daytona International Speedway. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JENNA FRYER,
AP
8:28 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first race of the NASCAR season was a demolition derby that turned Daytona International Speedway into a giant junkyard.

The Busch Clash? More like the Busch Crash.

Erik Jones won Sunday’s race that left a multi-million dollar trail of destruction and masked the fact the Clash was a made-for-TV exhibition race. Only 18 cars were entered and only six were on track when the checkered flag flew at the end of a third overtime.

Jones crossed the finish line in a Toyota with a crumpled hood after a huge push from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

Advertisement

“I’ve got to give a huge thanks to Denny there … he stuck with us there that whole last lap,” Jones said. “It wasn’t the fastest car I don’t think left in the race, but we brought it home. I owe him one for that one, for sure.”

Hamlin was a lap down after a blown tire on the previous overtime attempt caused him to crash half the cars remaining on track, but he had enough speed to push Jones along the outside and give Gibbs yet another win. The Gibbs organization won 19 races last year, went 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 and won the Cup Series title.

Joe Gibbs is now the all-time winningest owner in Busch Clash history with nine victories.

Brad Keselowski was among those incensed by the aggressive late blocking. The race was fairly anti-climactic until two wrecks in the final nine laps sent it into overtime, and as Keselowski railed against the racing that ended his day, Hamlin got a flat tire as the leader on a restart and collected most of the cars on track.

“Dumb, dumb racing,” said Keselowski, who slapped the side of an ambulance with both hands in frustration. “We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars. You’d think these guys would be smarter than that. It’s the same thing over and over, somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field.

Advertisement

“I don’t know. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt, and then we’ll stop driving like (expletive).”

Kyle Busch, collected in the accident that ended Keselowski’s day when teammate Joey Logano tried to block Busch, said the crashes are a product of superspeedway racing.

“Either you can race or you can wreck,” Busch said. “The reason why we ride in single file (early in the race) is because we don’t know how to race. Just a product of a few bad decisions there and we’re all crashed.”

The cars raced in Sunday’s exhibition event are backups for the Feb. 16 season-opening Daytona 500.

The 75-lap event ended up going 88 laps because of the late crashes, making it the longest in history.

Austin Dillon was second in the new Chevrolet Camaro and followed by Clint Bowyer in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Larson was fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing and Ryan Newman, in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford, was fifth and the last car on the lead lap.

Hamlin in sixth had the only other car running at the end and ended up being a solid teammate.

“It’s so awesome,” Hamlin said. “I knew he needed to strap in because, that last lap, I was going to push him. I didn’t care if I was going to push him into a wreck. I was just going to push him. It was fun.”

Advertisement

Jones led just one lap, the last one.

“I didn’t know it was that bad to be honest with you until now,” Jones said as he looked at his crumpled car. ‘But it sure feels good to come out of here with a win, especially in a race with perseverance like that. You don’t want to give up, and when it pays off in the end, it makes it extra special.”

TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
U.S. defender Emily Sonnett, right, kicks the ball away from Canada defender Ashley Lawrence during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match.
Soccer
U.S. women beat Canada 3-0 in Olympic soccer qualifying final February 10, 2020 | 8:20 AM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
7 things we learned from Drew Bledsoe's ESPN 'E:60' episode February 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree on two-year, $10 million deal February 10, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Mookie Betts
Here are the new details of the Mookie Betts-Dodgers trade February 10, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Sign-stealing
Pitcher Charlie Morton regrets not trying to stop Astros from stealing signs February 10, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Detroit's left wing Brendan Perlini, second from right, celebrates his goal with Valtteri Filppula (51) and Adam Erne (73) in the second period behind a dejected Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Why the NHL-leading Bruins continue to struggle against the league-worst Red Wings February 10, 2020 | 6:38 AM
Kemba Walker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half.
Celtics
Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win February 9, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Mookie Betts waves to Andrew Benintendi after being driven home crossing the plate in the first inning.
Red Sox
Sources: Red Sox, Dodgers have agreed to new deal involving Mookie Betts February 9, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Brad Marchand tries to redirect a shot as Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier defends in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to NHL-worst Red Wings 3-1 February 9, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Celtics
Vince Carter thanks Celtics for pregame tribute: ‘I won’t ever forget it’ February 9, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals with Dodgers, Twins February 9, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
Bruins
Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon suspended for 2 games February 9, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Add the Dallas Cowboys to the list of teams linked to Tom Brady.
Patriots
Michael Irvin said the Cowboys signing Tom Brady is being discussed by 'significant people' February 9, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was recognized for playing in his 1,500th career game and 1,000th game as a Bruin.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Coyotes February 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Benintendi hit .266 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs in 2019.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree to $10 million, two-year deal February 8, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Charlie Coyle, who used his customary CCM stick to score twice on Saturday, said of the shortage: “I am trying to make do . . . trying not to break too many right now.
NHL
Coronavirus creating havoc with NHL stick supplies February 8, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker's team is 14-7 as of Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball falls to Brown on last-second 3-point play February 8, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his second period goal with teammates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Bruins
Power play goals by Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk send Bruins past Coyotes again February 8, 2020 | 7:03 PM
RED SOX
Twins 'very likely' are backing out of the Mookie Betts deal, according to reports February 8, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
Steffon Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech February 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
At 20-1, Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
College Sports
Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee's initial rankings February 8, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Marcus Smart masterfully avoided a cancer patient while diving for a loose ball February 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo February 8, 2020 | 10:11 AM
U.S. players celebrate after a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Mexico on Friday, Feb. 7.
Soccer
US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot February 8, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 February 7, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77 February 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM