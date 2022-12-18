National See the best photos and videos of Argentina fans celebrating the World Cup win "Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina!" Fans packed the center of Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's win against France in the 2022 World Cup. Luis Robayo / AFP

Fans around the world gathered to watch Argentina face off against France in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Argentina’s win, led by two goals from all-time great Lionel Messi, prompted global celebrations, from the crowded center of Buenos Aires to small watch parties in refugee camps. Here’s how 9 countries celebrated the World Cup win.

Argentina

In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. Tomas Cuesta / AFP

Buenos Aires in Argentina celebrating winning the World Cup and Lionel Messi's legacy 🇦🇷🐐 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/fayFCJaS5p — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 18, 2022

Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. Luis Roboyo / AFP – Luis Robayo / AFP

Fans in Rosario, Argentina went to Lionel Messi's grandmother's house to chant and celebrate. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/ya8nkUJIH7 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 15, 2022

A young fan celebrates in Buenos Aries. Anita Pouchard Serra/The New York Times

“Ladies & Gentlemen, this your Captain speaking. I am happy to inform you that #Argentina have just won the #WorldCup



Argentinians celebrate at 30,000 feet aboard an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid #WorldCupFinal

(via @AeroportoD) pic.twitter.com/mAuWaU2BQ2 — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 18, 2022

Fans scale a ladder in Buenos Aires. Tomas Cuesta / AFP

United States

Fans at a watch party at SOWA in Boston. Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Celebrations in Times Square, New York City. Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Argentina fans embrace during a watch party in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 18, 2022. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Argentina fans hold posters of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria as they celebrate their team’s victory in Washington, D.C. Daniel Slim / AFP

Haiti

Haitians celebrate Argentina’s victory over France in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Richard Pierrin / AFP

Crowds form in Port-au-Prince. Richard Pierrin / AFP

Bangladesh

My cousin in Bangladesh sent me this – they’re going to be celebrating for days 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9va4WrTSDU — 🦄 (@taz_maania) December 18, 2022

Chile

Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile. Javier Torres / AFP via Getty Images

Two Argentina fans pose at the Argentine embassy in Santiago. Javier Torres / AFP via Getty Images

Spain

An Argentina fan cheers in Madrid, Spain. Oscar Del Pozo / AFP via Getty Images

Fans wave an Argentinian flag near a lit Christmas tree in Madrid, Spain. Oscar Del Pozo / AFP via Getty Images

Mexico

A masked fan celebrates in Mexico City, Mexico. Claudio Cruz / AFP

Fans gather in Mexico’s capital. Claudio Cruz / AFP

Venezuelan migrants gather around a small TV near the US-Mexico border to watch the World Cup in Juarez, Mexico. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Cuba

Cuban fans of the Argentine national football team react while watching the live broadcast of the World Cup. Yamil Lage / AFP

A Cuban fan wears an Argentinian flag after the Qatar 2022 final football match. Yamil Lage / AFP

Syria

Syrian football fans gathered inside a giant tent at Deir al-Ballut camp in the Afrin region of Syria’s rebel-held northern Aleppo province. Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images

Fans celebrate after Argentina’s win. Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images