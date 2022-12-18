National
See the best photos and videos of Argentina fans celebrating the World Cup win
"Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina!"
Fans packed the center of Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's win against France in the 2022 World Cup.
Luis Robayo / AFP
Fans around the world gathered to watch Argentina face off against France in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Argentina’s win, led by two goals from all-time great Lionel Messi, prompted global celebrations, from the crowded center of Buenos Aires to small watch parties in refugee camps. Here’s how 9 countries celebrated the World Cup win.
Argentina
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. Tomas Cuesta / AFP Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. Luis Roboyo / AFP – Luis Robayo / AFP A young fan celebrates in Buenos Aries. Anita Pouchard Serra/The New York Times Fans scale a ladder in Buenos Aires. Tomas Cuesta / AFP
United States
Fans at a watch party at SOWA in Boston. Joseph Prezioso / AFP Celebrations in Times Square, New York City. Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images Argentina fans embrace during a watch party in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 18, 2022. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images Argentina fans hold posters of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria as they celebrate their team’s victory in Washington, D.C. Daniel Slim / AFP Haiti
Haitians celebrate Argentina’s victory over France in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Richard Pierrin / AFP Crowds form in Port-au-Prince. Richard Pierrin / AFP Bangladesh
Chile
Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile. Javier Torres / AFP via Getty Images Two Argentina fans pose at the Argentine embassy in Santiago. Javier Torres / AFP via Getty Images Spain
An Argentina fan cheers in Madrid, Spain. Oscar Del Pozo / AFP via Getty Images Fans wave an Argentinian flag near a lit Christmas tree in Madrid, Spain. Oscar Del Pozo / AFP via Getty Images Mexico
A masked fan celebrates in Mexico City, Mexico. Claudio Cruz / AFP Fans gather in Mexico’s capital. Claudio Cruz / AFP Venezuelan migrants gather around a small TV near the US-Mexico border to watch the World Cup in Juarez, Mexico. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Cuba
Cuban fans of the Argentine national football team react while watching the live broadcast of the World Cup. Yamil Lage / AFP A Cuban fan wears an Argentinian flag after the Qatar 2022 final football match. Yamil Lage / AFP Syria
Syrian football fans gathered inside a giant tent at Deir al-Ballut camp in the Afrin region of Syria’s rebel-held northern Aleppo province. Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images
Fans celebrate after Argentina’s win. Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images
