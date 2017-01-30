Pistons coach invokes Hitler in criticizing Trump’s travel ban before Celtics game

BOSTON (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy calls President Donald Trump’s travel ban “scary” and mentioned Japanese internment and Hitler’s treatment of Jews while criticizing the policy.

The order temporarily suspends immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. On Monday in Boston, Van Gundy told reporters: “It’s starting to get really, really scary stuff now. We’re getting into the days of, now we’re judging people by their religion — trying to keep Muslims out.”

He added: “We’re getting back to the days of, you know, putting the Japanese in relocation camps, and Hitler registering the Jews.”

The Pistons play at Boston on Monday night.